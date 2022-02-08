Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 매우 높은 수요 right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. 이 호텔은 101 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 Sunshine Vista Hotel 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 Sunshine Vista Hotel 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Hotel Refund Policy In case government changes the policy, refund will be adjusted according to the new package.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 최대 1 Adult, 2 Children, 1 Infant Superior Room 36 m² ฿11,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,600 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,400 - 1st Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 7-Eleven 구매

발코니(전체 액세스)

목욕통

피트니스 허용

HDMI 케이블

국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

미혼 커플

흡연실 있음

수영장

채식 식사

작업 공간

요가 매트 최대 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants Deluxe Room 36 m² ฿11,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿11,700 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿7,800 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,500 - 1st Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 7-Eleven 구매

발코니(전체 액세스)

목욕통

피트니스 허용

HDMI 케이블

국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

마이크로파

미혼 커플

흡연실 있음

수영장

채식 식사

작업 공간

요가 매트 최대 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants Studio with Kitchenette and Balcony 47 m² ฿13,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿13,200 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,700 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,200 - 1st Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 7-Eleven 구매

발코니(전체 액세스)

목욕통

피트니스 허용

HDMI 케이블

국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

부엌

마이크로파

미혼 커플

흡연실 있음

수영장

채식 식사

작업 공간

요가 매트 최대 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants One Bedroom Suite 72 m² ฿22,050 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿22,050 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿14,250 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿7,650 - 1st Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 7-Eleven 구매

발코니(전체 액세스)

목욕통

커넥팅 룸

패밀리 스위트

피트니스 허용

HDMI 케이블

국제 채널

인터넷-Wi-Fi

부엌

마이크로파

미혼 커플

어린이를위한 소액

흡연실 있음

수영장

채식 식사

작업 공간

요가 매트

These serviced apartments offer an alternative to hotels, offering spacious, comfortable, and fully equipped living spaces. Each of the apartments feature a kitchen, living areas, and dining areas, making them the perfect retreat for families and couples alike. In-house facilities include the Terra Cotta restaurant serving an array of Thai and Western cuisine, a state-of-the-art fitness center, and a luxurious swimming pool. Sunshine Vista Hotel is situated in a convenient location, in close proximity to everything Pattaya has to offer, while still exuding a peaceful ambience, offering the perfect balance between recreation and relaxation. Please enter your preferred dates of stay and submit our online booking form to make a reservation at Sunshine Vista Hotel.

