BANGKOK TEST & GO

Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
9.1
คะแนนจาก
1197
อัปเดตเมื่อ April 21, 2022
Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok - Image 0
Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok - Image 1
Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok - Image 2
Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok - Image 3
Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok - Image 4
Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok - Image 5
+43 รูปถ่าย

โปรดจำไว้ว่า คุณต้องมีคุณสมบัติตรงตาม ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม ทั้งหมด และรวมถึงการยื่นขอ Thailand Pass เพื่อเข้าประเทศไทยด้วย

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok (SHA Plus+) is the only Luxury Collection hotel in Bangkok, strategically located in the heart of the city with direct access to the Asoke BTS skytrain station and Sukhumvit MRT subway stations, providing easy access to major department stores, famous tourist attractions, and Bangkok highlights. All rooms are spacious and beautifully decorated with each room featuring a walk-in closet, a well-appointed bathroom, duvet bed set, and wall-mounted LCD TV that can be rotated 180 degrees. Guests can choose from lake view or city view rooms. The beautifully designed pool, one of the best in Asia, is filled with lush tropical plants, creating a unique oasis of total relaxation. This is exceedingly well complemented by the super deluxe Grande Spa and a state-of-the-art fitness center. The hotel is also famous for its award-winning Thai, Italian, and international restaurants, an outstanding world-class jazz entertainment, and Bangkok BarSu. The hotel has won numerous awards for its application of the latest technology and is regarded as one of the top business and luxury hotels in Asia. Whatever the reason for your stay, Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok (SHA Plus+) will take you to the next level of comfort.

แสดงโรงแรมทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

250 Sukhumvit Road, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

Spark Hotel
9.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1458 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Marriott Sathorn Vista Bangkok
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
694 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
18 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1085 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6272 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2090 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2458 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6776 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
11540 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
ให้คะแนนด้วย
3449 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2580 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
669 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมอีเลฟเว่นกรุงเทพสุขุมวิท 11
8.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
830 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
iCheck inn Residence soi 2
7.9
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2381 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
815 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU