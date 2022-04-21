BANGKOK TEST & GO

Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok

Bangkok
9.1
通过
1197条评论进行评分
更新于 April 21, 2022
请记住，您必须满足所有额外的covid入学要求 ，这也包括申请泰国通票才能进入泰国。

Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok (SHA Plus+) is the only Luxury Collection hotel in Bangkok, strategically located in the heart of the city with direct access to the Asoke BTS skytrain station and Sukhumvit MRT subway stations, providing easy access to major department stores, famous tourist attractions, and Bangkok highlights. All rooms are spacious and beautifully decorated with each room featuring a walk-in closet, a well-appointed bathroom, duvet bed set, and wall-mounted LCD TV that can be rotated 180 degrees. Guests can choose from lake view or city view rooms. The beautifully designed pool, one of the best in Asia, is filled with lush tropical plants, creating a unique oasis of total relaxation. This is exceedingly well complemented by the super deluxe Grande Spa and a state-of-the-art fitness center. The hotel is also famous for its award-winning Thai, Italian, and international restaurants, an outstanding world-class jazz entertainment, and Bangkok BarSu. The hotel has won numerous awards for its application of the latest technology and is regarded as one of the top business and luxury hotels in Asia. Whatever the reason for your stay, Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok (SHA Plus+) will take you to the next level of comfort.

地址/地图

250 Sukhumvit Road, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

