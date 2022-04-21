BANGKOK TEST & GO

Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
9.1
Bewertung mit
1197 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am April 21, 2022
Bitte denken Sie daran, dass Sie alle zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen müssen, und dazu gehört auch die Beantragung eines Thailand-Pass für die Einreise nach Thailand.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok (SHA Plus+) is the only Luxury Collection hotel in Bangkok, strategically located in the heart of the city with direct access to the Asoke BTS skytrain station and Sukhumvit MRT subway stations, providing easy access to major department stores, famous tourist attractions, and Bangkok highlights. All rooms are spacious and beautifully decorated with each room featuring a walk-in closet, a well-appointed bathroom, duvet bed set, and wall-mounted LCD TV that can be rotated 180 degrees. Guests can choose from lake view or city view rooms. The beautifully designed pool, one of the best in Asia, is filled with lush tropical plants, creating a unique oasis of total relaxation. This is exceedingly well complemented by the super deluxe Grande Spa and a state-of-the-art fitness center. The hotel is also famous for its award-winning Thai, Italian, and international restaurants, an outstanding world-class jazz entertainment, and Bangkok BarSu. The hotel has won numerous awards for its application of the latest technology and is regarded as one of the top business and luxury hotels in Asia. Whatever the reason for your stay, Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok (SHA Plus+) will take you to the next level of comfort.

Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

250 Sukhumvit Road, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Beliebte Filter

