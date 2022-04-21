BANGKOK TEST & GO

Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
9.1
waardering met
1197 reviews
Bijgewerkt op April 21, 2022
Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok - Image 0
Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok - Image 1
Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok - Image 2
Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok - Image 3
Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok - Image 4
Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok - Image 5
+43 foto's

Houd er rekening mee dat u aan alle aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen moet voldoen, inclusief het aanvragen van een Thailand pas om Thailand binnen te komen.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok (SHA Plus+) is the only Luxury Collection hotel in Bangkok, strategically located in the heart of the city with direct access to the Asoke BTS skytrain station and Sukhumvit MRT subway stations, providing easy access to major department stores, famous tourist attractions, and Bangkok highlights. All rooms are spacious and beautifully decorated with each room featuring a walk-in closet, a well-appointed bathroom, duvet bed set, and wall-mounted LCD TV that can be rotated 180 degrees. Guests can choose from lake view or city view rooms. The beautifully designed pool, one of the best in Asia, is filled with lush tropical plants, creating a unique oasis of total relaxation. This is exceedingly well complemented by the super deluxe Grande Spa and a state-of-the-art fitness center. The hotel is also famous for its award-winning Thai, Italian, and international restaurants, an outstanding world-class jazz entertainment, and Bangkok BarSu. The hotel has won numerous awards for its application of the latest technology and is regarded as one of the top business and luxury hotels in Asia. Whatever the reason for your stay, Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok (SHA Plus+) will take you to the next level of comfort.

TOON ALLE HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

250 Sukhumvit Road, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Partner Hotels

Spark Hotel
9.6
waardering met
3 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7
waardering met
1458 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Marriott Sathorn Vista Bangkok
8.7
waardering met
694 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
waardering met
18 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
waardering met
1085 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
waardering met
6272 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
waardering met
2090 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
waardering met
2458 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
waardering met
6776 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
waardering met
11540 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
waardering met
3449 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Citadines Sukhumvit 16 Bangkok
8.2
waardering met
2580 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
waardering met
669 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
waardering met
830 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
iCheck inn Residence soi 2
7.9
waardering met
2381 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
waardering met
815 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
Special Tourist Visa (STV)
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU