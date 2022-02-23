PHUKET TEST & GO

Sawaddi Patong Resort & Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.1
คะแนนจาก
2571
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 23, 2022
Sawaddi Patong Resort & Spa - Image 0
Sawaddi Patong Resort & Spa - Image 1
Sawaddi Patong Resort & Spa - Image 2
Sawaddi Patong Resort & Spa - Image 3
Sawaddi Patong Resort & Spa - Image 4
Sawaddi Patong Resort & Spa - Image 5
+44 รูปถ่าย

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Sawaddi Patong Resort & Spa is located in the heart of the Patong tourist area. Spend your days island hopping, diving, trying out the water sports on offer, or learning Thai cooking. Getting around town is easy with plenty of baht buses available, and a short trip drops you to the beach, the shops, and the restaurants. The hotel also offers a shuttle service to help transport guests to Patong Beach. The spacious guestrooms enjoy LCD TVs and complimentary internet access. Despite the numerous dining venues nearby, the hotel boasts excellent dining on-site as well featuring seafood and vegetarian, Thai, and international cuisine. Sawaddi Patong Resort & Spa lives up to its brand by offering visitors to Phuket excellent value for money.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
0.0/5
ไม่ได้จัดประเภท
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 0 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
0
เฉลี่ย
0
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Sawaddi Patong Resort & Spa ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Sawaddi Patong Resort & Spa
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

21 Sainamyen Road, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

โรงแรมพันธมิตร

โฮเทล โคลเวอร์ ป่าตอง ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2576 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
ดับเบิ้ลทรี บาย ฮิลตัน ภูเก็ต บ้านไทย รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
131 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมแอชลี ฮับ ป่าตอง
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1287 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมโนโวเทล ภูเก็ต กมลา บีช
8.4
ให้คะแนนด้วย
886 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
สาย ลากูน่า ภูเก็ต
8.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
2617 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
พูลแมน ภูเก็ต พันวา บีช รีสอร์ท
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1522 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

เบสท์เวสเทิร์นป่าตองบีช
8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1343 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ รอยัล พาราไดซ์ โฮเทล แอนด์ สปา
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6807 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เบสท์เวสเทิร์น ป่าตอง บีช โฮเทล
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1306 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมบีบ้านพาราไดซ์
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
275 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
BE Rendez Vous
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
เดอะ แลนเทิร์น รีสอร์ท ป่าตอง
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1706 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Expat Hotel
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
689 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
โรงแรมซีแอนด์เอ็น
8.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
997 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU