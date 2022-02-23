PHUKET TEST & GO

Sawaddi Patong Resort & Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.1

2571 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 23, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Sawaddi Patong Resort & Spa is located in the heart of the Patong tourist area. Spend your days island hopping, diving, trying out the water sports on offer, or learning Thai cooking. Getting around town is easy with plenty of baht buses available, and a short trip drops you to the beach, the shops, and the restaurants. The hotel also offers a shuttle service to help transport guests to Patong Beach. The spacious guestrooms enjoy LCD TVs and complimentary internet access. Despite the numerous dining venues nearby, the hotel boasts excellent dining on-site as well featuring seafood and vegetarian, Thai, and international cuisine. Sawaddi Patong Resort & Spa lives up to its brand by offering visitors to Phuket excellent value for money.

주소 /지도

21 Sainamyen Road, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

