PHUKET TEST & GO

Sawaddi Patong Resort & Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.1
rating with
2571 reviews
Updated on February 23, 2022
Sawaddi Patong Resort & Spa - Image 0
Sawaddi Patong Resort & Spa - Image 1
Sawaddi Patong Resort & Spa - Image 2
Sawaddi Patong Resort & Spa - Image 3
Sawaddi Patong Resort & Spa - Image 4
Sawaddi Patong Resort & Spa - Image 5
+44 photos

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Rooms

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Sawaddi Patong Resort & Spa is located in the heart of the Patong tourist area. Spend your days island hopping, diving, trying out the water sports on offer, or learning Thai cooking. Getting around town is easy with plenty of baht buses available, and a short trip drops you to the beach, the shops, and the restaurants. The hotel also offers a shuttle service to help transport guests to Patong Beach. The spacious guestrooms enjoy LCD TVs and complimentary internet access. Despite the numerous dining venues nearby, the hotel boasts excellent dining on-site as well featuring seafood and vegetarian, Thai, and international cuisine. Sawaddi Patong Resort & Spa lives up to its brand by offering visitors to Phuket excellent value for money.

SHOW ALL SANDBOX HOTELS
Search through all 190+ SANDBOX Hotels
Score
0.0/5
Unrated
Based on 0 reviews
Rating
Excellent
0
Very Good
0
Average
0
Poor
0
Terrible
0
If you were a guest at Sawaddi Patong Resort & Spa, then the hotel, and our viewers would greatly appreciate it if you would leave a detailed review.
LEAVE REVIEW FOR Sawaddi Patong Resort & Spa
SEE ALL REVIEWS

Address / Map

21 Sainamyen Road, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Partner Hotels

Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
rating with
2576 reviews
From ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
rating with
131 reviews
From ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
rating with
1287 reviews
From ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
rating with
886 reviews
From ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
rating with
1 reviews
From ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
rating with
2617 reviews
From ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
rating with
1522 reviews
From ฿-1

Popular Filters

Nearby Test & Go Hotels

Best Western Patong Beach
8
rating with
1343 reviews
From ฿-1
The Royal Paradise Hotel And Spa
7.8
rating with
6807 reviews
From ฿-1
Best Western Patong Beach Hotel
8.1
rating with
1306 reviews
From ฿-1
Be Baan Paradise Hotels
7.8
rating with
275 reviews
From ฿-1
BE Rendez Vous
8.6
rating with
6 reviews
From ฿-1
The Lantern Resorts Patong
8.2
rating with
1706 reviews
From ฿-1
Expat Hotel
7.8
rating with
689 reviews
From ฿-1
C & N Hotel
8.3
rating with
997 reviews
From ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU