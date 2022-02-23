PHUKET TEST & GO

Sawaddi Patong Resort & Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.1
waardering met
2571 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 23, 2022
Sawaddi Patong Resort & Spa - Image 0
Sawaddi Patong Resort & Spa - Image 1
Sawaddi Patong Resort & Spa - Image 2
Sawaddi Patong Resort & Spa - Image 3
Sawaddi Patong Resort & Spa - Image 4
Sawaddi Patong Resort & Spa - Image 5
+44 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Sawaddi Patong Resort & Spa is located in the heart of the Patong tourist area. Spend your days island hopping, diving, trying out the water sports on offer, or learning Thai cooking. Getting around town is easy with plenty of baht buses available, and a short trip drops you to the beach, the shops, and the restaurants. The hotel also offers a shuttle service to help transport guests to Patong Beach. The spacious guestrooms enjoy LCD TVs and complimentary internet access. Despite the numerous dining venues nearby, the hotel boasts excellent dining on-site as well featuring seafood and vegetarian, Thai, and international cuisine. Sawaddi Patong Resort & Spa lives up to its brand by offering visitors to Phuket excellent value for money.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Sawaddi Patong Resort & Spa , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Sawaddi Patong Resort & Spa
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

21 Sainamyen Road, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

Partner Hotels

Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2576 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
DoubleTree by Hilton Phuket Banthai Resort
8.5
waardering met
131 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Ashlee Hub Hotel Patong
7.8
waardering met
1287 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Novotel Phuket Kamala Beach Hotel
8.4
waardering met
886 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hilton Garden Inn Phuket Bang Tao
7.6
waardering met
1 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
SAii Laguna Phuket
8.8
waardering met
2617 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Pullman Phuket Panwa Beach Resort
8.5
waardering met
1522 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Best Western Patong Beach
8
waardering met
1343 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Royal Paradise Hotel And Spa
7.8
waardering met
6807 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Best Western Patong Beach Hotel
8.1
waardering met
1306 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Be Baan Paradise-hotels
7.8
waardering met
275 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
BE Rendez Vous
8.6
waardering met
6 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Lantern Resorts Patong
8.2
waardering met
1706 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Expat Hotel
7.8
waardering met
689 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
C&N Hotel
8.3
waardering met
997 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU