Sawaddi Patong Resort & Spa - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

8.1
note avec
2571 avis
February 23, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Sawaddi Patong Resort & Spa is located in the heart of the Patong tourist area. Spend your days island hopping, diving, trying out the water sports on offer, or learning Thai cooking. Getting around town is easy with plenty of baht buses available, and a short trip drops you to the beach, the shops, and the restaurants. The hotel also offers a shuttle service to help transport guests to Patong Beach. The spacious guestrooms enjoy LCD TVs and complimentary internet access. Despite the numerous dining venues nearby, the hotel boasts excellent dining on-site as well featuring seafood and vegetarian, Thai, and international cuisine. Sawaddi Patong Resort & Spa lives up to its brand by offering visitors to Phuket excellent value for money.

VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

21 Sainamyen Road, Kathu, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

