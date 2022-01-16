BANGKOK TEST & GO

Hotel Verve - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.8
คะแนนจาก
668
อัปเดตเมื่อ February 9, 2022
Hotel Verve - Image 0
Hotel Verve - Image 1
Hotel Verve - Image 2
Hotel Verve - Image 3
Hotel Verve - Image 4
Hotel Verve - Image 5
+25 รูปถ่าย
ตอบสนองอย่างรวดเร็ว
REFUND POLICY
100% เงินฝาก
2 ความคิดเห็น

Please remember that you must meet all the ข้อกำหนดการเข้าโควิดเพิ่มเติม, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your คำขอจอง sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

คำขอจองทำให้คุณ ติดต่อโดยตรง กับ Hotel Verve อยู่ในลำดับความสำคัญ และ Hotel Verve จะเรียกเก็บเงินจากคุณโดยตรง

Hotel Refund Policy

NO REFUND

ห้อง

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Deluxe Double or Twin Room 28
฿5,499 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ
  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • สาย HDMI
  • ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
ข้อเสนอพิเศษคลิกขอดู
สูงสุดของ 3 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Grand Deluxe-Double or Twin Room 28
฿5,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ
  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • สาย HDMI
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • มีห้องสูบบุหรี่
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน
สูงสุดของ 1 Adult, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Executive Suites 52
฿6,999 - 1st Day Test & Go
ขอการจอง
คำขออย่างรวดเร็ว (2 คลิก)
BOOKMARK

คุณสมบัติ

  • ฿ 5,000 มัดจำ
  • ซื้อ 7-Eleven
  • อ่างอาบน้ำ
  • อนุญาตให้ออกกำลังกาย
  • สาย HDMI
  • ตัวเลือกอาหารฮาลาล
  • ช่องต่างประเทศ
  • อินเทอร์เน็ต - Wifi
  • ครัว
  • ไมโครเวฟ
  • สิ่งอำนวยความสะดวกกลางแจ้ง
  • อาหารมังสวิรัติ
  • พื้นที่ทำงาน

Conveniently located in Bangkok, Hotel Verve is a great base from which to explore this vibrant city. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Bangkok property. This property offers numerous on-site facilities to satisfy even the most discerning guest. All guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many even provide closet, towels, carpeting, slippers, complimentary instant coffee to please the most discerning guest. The property offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including fitness center, sauna. Whatever your reason for visiting Bangkok, Hotel Verve is the perfect venue for an exhilarating and exciting break away.

แสดงโรงแรมแซนด์บ็อกซ์ทั้งหมด
ค้นหาจากโรงแรม SANDBOX ทั้งหมด 190 แห่ง
คะแนน
3.5/5
ดีมาก
ขึ้นอยู่กับ 2 บทวิจารณ์
คะแนน
ยอดเยี่ยม
0
ดีมาก
1
เฉลี่ย
1
แย่
0
แย่มาก
0
หากคุณเป็นแขกของ Hotel Verve ทางโรงแรมและผู้ชมของเราจะยินดีเป็นอย่างยิ่งหากคุณจะแสดงความคิดเห็นโดยละเอียด
ออกความคิดเห็นสำหรับ Hotel Verve
ดูความคิดเห็นทั้งหมด

🇺🇸Paul Johnson

รีวิวเมื่อ 16/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 05/01/2022
3.8 Deluxe Double or Twin Room
แง่บวก     
  • Reasonable comfort and quality for cost
เชิงลบ
  • Communication was subpar - I had to initiate all communication which was stressful.
  • No emails or calls were returned.

The experience was generally fine but the lack of communication is what caused stress. The whole set of procedures seemed relatively loose which confused us given the reason for being in quarantine in the first place. Everyone at the hotel was nice and pleasant.

🇬🇧Emma Mawdsley

รีวิวเมื่อ 09/01/2022
มาถึงเมื่อ 27/12/2021
3.2 Deluxe Double or Twin Room
แง่บวก     
  • comfortable beds
  • very clean room
  • plenty of water provided
  • central location
เชิงลบ
  • poor communication
  • poor cold food, no choice offered

The room was fine but we found the communication very poor. We were given the pcr test in the carpark by someone who spoke no English. We were then dropped at our room; no one told us what was going on, no one gave us the wifi code, no one offered us food or drink even though we'd been flying all day and arrived after 8pm. There was no information in the room about what to do either. We rang for food and some dinner arrived nearly 2 hours later- no choice offered. Next day, breakfast was dropped outside our room and was cold. The manager spoke to me about arranging our next pcr test at a local hotel in 7 days but when I rang back 6 days later no one knew what I was talking about. If you were a tourist arriving in Thailand for the first time I think it was a bit of a cold reception to be honest.

Hotel Offer Brochure

รูปภาพเมนูอาหาร

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

22/1 Soi Sukhumvit 55, Sukhumvit Road, Thonglor, North Klongton, Wattana, Bangkok, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

ตัวกรองยอดนิยม

Test & Go ใกล้เคียง

Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
ให้คะแนนด้วย
14 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
ให้คะแนนด้วย
5421 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
ให้คะแนนด้วย
130 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
4142 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
1250 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
ให้คะแนนด้วย
14 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
ให้คะแนนด้วย
6776 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
ให้คะแนนด้วย
669 บทวิจารณ์
จาก ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU