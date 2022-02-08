The Shambhala Khaolak Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Renovated in , the The Shambhala Khaolak Resort guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Khao Lak for business or pleasure. Set 2.4 km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At The Shambhala Khaolak Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. A selection of top-class facilities such as Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, airport transfer, babysitting can be enjoyed at the hotel. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include internet access – wireless, non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk, balcony/terrace, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as hot tub, private beach, outdoor pool, massage, garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. The Shambhala Khaolak Resort is a smart choice for travelers to Khao Lak, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.