PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

The Shambhala Khaolak Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
8.7

354レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Renovated in , the The Shambhala Khaolak Resort guarantees guests a pleasant stay whether in Khao Lak for business or pleasure. Set 2.4 km from the excitement of the city, this 3-star hotel commands an excellent location and provides access to the city's biggest attractions. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At The Shambhala Khaolak Resort, every effort is made to make guests feel comfortable. To do so, the hotel provides the best in services and amenities. A selection of top-class facilities such as Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service, airport transfer, babysitting can be enjoyed at the hotel. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include internet access – wireless, non smoking rooms, air conditioning, desk, balcony/terrace, provided to help guests recharge after a long day. The hotel offers wonderful recreational facilities such as hot tub, private beach, outdoor pool, massage, garden to make your stay truly unforgettable. The Shambhala Khaolak Resort is a smart choice for travelers to Khao Lak, offering a relaxed and hassle-free stay every time.

住所/地図

67/62 Moo5 T.Khukkak, Bang Niang Beach, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

