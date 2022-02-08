Poppies Samui - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Ideal for fun and relaxation, Poppies Samui is located in the Chaweng area of Samui. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. At Poppies Samui, the excellent service and superior facilities make for an unforgettable stay. The hotel provides free Wi-Fi in all rooms, 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, gift/souvenir shop, private check in/check out to ensure our guests the greatest comfort. Guests can choose from 24 rooms, all of which exude an atmosphere of total peace and harmony. The hotel offers many unique recreational opportunities such as yoga room, fitness center, outdoor pool, spa, massage. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Samui, make Poppies Samui your home away from home.