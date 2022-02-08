PHUKET TEST & GO

罂粟苏梅 - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
9.2
通过
98条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Poppies Samui 酒店位于苏梅岛的查汶区，是娱乐和放松的理想场所。从这里，客人可以轻松前往这座热闹城市的所有景点。酒店位置便利，可轻松前往城市的必游景点。 Poppies Samui酒店提供优质贴心的服务和方便实用的设施，赢得了客人的普遍好评。酒店在所有客房提供免费无线网络连接、24 小时保安、每日客房清洁、礼品/纪念品商店、私人登记入住/退房服务，以确保我们的客人获得最大的舒适度。客人可以从 24 间客房中进行选择，所有客房都散发着和平与和谐的氛围。酒店提供许多独特的休闲设施，如瑜伽室、健身中心、室外游泳池、水疗中心、按摩服务。如果您正在苏梅岛寻找舒适便捷的住宿，请让 Poppies Samui 成为您的家外之家。

地址/地图

Haad Ngam Road, Chaweng, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

