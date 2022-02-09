KRABI TEST & GO

Laguna Beach Club - Krabi Sandbox Hotel

Krabi
8.4
rating with
82 reviews
Updated on February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your booking requests sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Well-positioned in Klong Dao Beach, Laguna Beach Club is the ideal point of departure for your excursions in Koh Lanta. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the hotel offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Take advantage of a wealth of unrivaled services and amenities at this Koh Lanta hotel. Guests of the hotel can enjoy on-site features like 24-hour security, daily housekeeping, free Wi-Fi in all rooms, postal service, taxi service. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide television LCD/plasma screen, additional bathroom, mirror, private entrance, towels to please the most discerning guest. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including snorkeling, canoe, private beach, outdoor pool, massage. When you are looking for comfortable and convenient accommodations in Koh Lanta, make Laguna Beach Club your home away from home.

Address / Map

165 moo 3 Soi Laguna Beach Club, Saladan, Klong Dao Beach, Koh Lanta, Thailand, 81150

