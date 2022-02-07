Hotel Clover Patong Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in sehr hohe Nachfrage right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Das Hotel erhält 151 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!
Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Hotel Clover Patong Phuket , und Hotel Clover Patong Phuket wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.
Räume
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
SPEZIALANGEBOTKLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Family Room Test & GO 26m²
฿15,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, -1 Infants
Superior Balcony Room (Test & Go) 26m²
฿8,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿2,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
SPEZIALANGEBOTKLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN
Maximal von 1 Adult
Extra Test & GO SHA+ 28m²
฿7,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿3,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
Eigenschaften
- Balkon
- Balkon (voller Zugang)
- Kaffeemaschine
- Verbindungsraum
- Fitness erlaubt
- HDMI Kabel
- Internet - Wifi
- Außenanlagen
- Schwimmbad
- Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
- Arbeitsbereich
Deluxe Jacuzzi-Zimmer 35m²
฿14,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿5,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
Das 4-Sterne-Hotel Clover Patong Phuket bietet modernes Design kombiniert mit herzlicher thailändischer Gastfreundschaft und dem höchsten Standard an Service und Qualität Gehen Sie zu Fuß zum beliebten Strand von Patong, fünf (5) Minuten zu Fuß zu Jungceylon und Central, den größten Einkaufszentren der Insel, und zur Bangla Road, einem lustigen Partyviertel. Die Altstadt von Phuket Town ist eine kurze zwanzig(20)-minütige Fahrt vom Hotel entfernt. Es dauert ungefähr 45 Minuten mit dem Auto/Taxi vom internationalen/Inlandsflughafen Phuket zum Hotel
Ausstattung / Ausstattung
- https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ul1IVxWh9eB8zGUoyh_xrhuINZ8qUdgg?usp=sharing
Ergebnis
4.7/5
Ausgezeichnet
Beyogen auf 13 Bewertungen
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
, würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Hotel Clover Patong PhuketSIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN
4.8 Deluxe Family Room Test & GO
Positiv Negative
- Breakfast could be better,
A very well situated hotel just a short walk to the beach and Bangla Road. Just far enough away not to be noisy. I would stay again. And the staff are really helpful.
3.8 Deluxe Family Room Test & GO
Positiv
Negative
- Reception team helpfulness
- Hotel staff in general
- Conveniently close to both beach and Patong facilities
- PCR testing was within walking distance
- Small room and little working area
- Balconies at rear side of hotel look into similar balconies of another hotel and so lack any privacy
- Breakfast understaffed and options frequently ran out
Hotel Clover was a reasonable option for a Sandbox week but the rooms throughout the hotel are small and on one side of the hotel lack any privacy. The staff however were attentive, helpful and were a good example of Thai smiles.
4.4 Superior Balcony Room
Positiv
Negative
- All around superior service, location, pool, food and room.
- Refrigerator not cold enough and could use a microwave in room.
Definitely would recommend anybody to stay, middle around budget price range. Excellent breakfast package for the price.( Best Deal) Street restaurant prices higher than Hotel Clover. Excellent location half a block from beach.
5.0 Superior - Room Only
Positiv
Negative
- Friendly staff
- Good breakfast buffet
- Comfortable room
- Well designed facility and rooms
- Great pool
- Good AC
- Plenty of hot water
Very comfortable hotel. The rooms are very well designed with good bathrooms/showers, nice sized balcony. The breakfast buffet is well stocked, has good variety and changing menu. The location is easy access to the beach, main activities but off the main street so quiet. Pool really has great view. Highly recommend for the price.
5.0 Superior - Half Board Deal
Positiv
Negative
- Cleanliness
- Comfortable bed
- Food
- Staff
- Service
- Location
Everything we received is excellent from start to finish, cleanliness, comfortable bed, breakfast, lunch, dinner, service, location especially staffs, all very polite and helpful. I have already recommended this hotel to everyone and we'll be back.
3.8 Superior Balcony Room
Positiv
Negative
- Wifi perfect. Nice and clean hotell
A stay in Patong ver good but the city almost closed. A bit booring so stayed hotel room most of the time.
4.5 Superior - Room Only
Positiv
Negative
- La chambre (équipements, salle de bain, climatisation, des prise USB partout)
- Le choix au petit déjeuner
- Le restaurant
- Les 2 bars (en bas et sur le toit)
- La piscine (toute la longueur du toit)
- Les 3 ascenseurs (pas d’attente)
- Le WIFI excellent quelque soit la zone dans l’hôtel
- Le personnel +++ (disponible, serviable, souriant, accessible avec pleins de bons conseils)👏👍👌
- On ne voudrait pas que ça s’arrête 😞
Que dire après deux semaines passées dans cet hôtel.
Une première chose et non des moindres, aucune surprise par rapport aux photos fournies. Habitué à de nombreux séjours en Thaïlande, ce n’est malheureusement pas toujours le cas (on se demande se que vérifie les centrales de réservations, souvent les photos ont 20 ans). Bref, au CLOVER, pas de surprise : Piscine, salle de sport, salle de restauration tout est parfait, et détail important, la climatisation dans la chambre est efficace sans vous donner l’impression d’être toujours dans l’avion (on n’est pas sous les réacteurs).
Franchement, malgré la réputation des Français à être râleur, ici je ne vois pas de côté négatif. Un personnel hyper sympas, disponible, attentionné : tout est franchement parfait 👍 👏👏👏
Je recommande les yeux fermés!
5.0 Superior Balcony Room
Positiv
Negative
- Clean
- Good bedding and sheets
- Nice shower products
- Good fitness room, pool and terrasse space.
Easy stay at Clover Patong, staff are really friend from front reception to cleaner and kitchen, all nice, polite, smiley. I fill they’re happy to see some tourists being back qnd being active. Nice place to stay for Patong beach access close by.
4.7 Deluxe Jacuzzi Room
Positiv Negative
- They could improve the gym
Overall it was good. The hotel is very clean and the jacuzzi room is very nice. I think they could improve the food.
5.0 Superior Balcony Room
Positiv
Negative
- Great friendly and helpful staff
- Walking distance to Patong Beach
- Good breakfast buffet
- Good food and drinks at the restaurant and rooftop bar
- Fitness Center
- Amazing rooftop pool with a great view
- Safe, Secure, and Quiet
I am currently halfway through my 14 days stay at the hotel and I am very pleased with my experience. The staff is very friendly and can help you with anything you need. There is an information desk set up exclusively for various activities all around Phuket that is staffed during the day and you can book any of these through the hotel. The rooms are spacious and quite clean. The food at the restaurant is quite good and the room service is excelent. It is also quite nice to relax by the rooftop pool and bar, have a drink, and enjoy the weather and sunset. I Will definitely book with Hotel Clover Patong Phuket when visiting the island.
4.9 Superior Balcony Room
Positiv
- Super Hotel, kann ich nur empfehlen!
Sehr zentrale Lage, Strand gut zu erreichen, reichhaltiges Frühstück Buffet und sehr schöne Restaurants in der Nähe.
5.0 Superior Balcony Room
Positiv
Negative
- Flexibles Hotelmangment
- Freundliches Personal
- Saubere Zimmer
- Gutes Frühstückbuffet
Wir mussten die Ankunft um eine Woche verschieben wegen COE alles bezahlt durch das flexible Hotel Management super gelöst. Auchder empfang am Flughafen hat sehr gut geklappt.
Wir sicher auch nach Sandbox wieder hier buchen.
4.8 Superior - Room Only
Positiv
Negative
- In Strandnähe
- ruhig
- tolles Personal
- tolles Frühstücksbuffet
- Fitnessraum
- Schwimmbad
- tolles hauspersonal
- tolles Personal an der Rezeption
- sicher, sicher
- Es ist nicht gestattet, einen Freund/Gast mit auf das Zimmer zu nehmen
Ich war angenehm überrascht, wie sehr mir das Hotel Clover mit der Nähe zum Strand, dem tollen Personal, dem tollen Frühstücksbuffet, dem Fitnessraum und dem Pool gefallen hat! Ich wurde vom Personal rundum betreut.