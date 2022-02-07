PHUKET TEST & GO

Hotel Clover Patong Phuket - Phuket Sandbox Hotel

Phuket
8.8
Bewertung mit
2576 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket - Image 0
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket - Image 1
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket - Image 2
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket - Image 3
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket - Image 4
Hotel Clover Patong Phuket - Image 5
+45 Fotos
SCHNELLE ANTWORT
฿12,600 ANZAHLUNG
REFUND POLICY
13 BEWERTUNGEN

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in sehr hohe Nachfrage right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Das Hotel erhält 151 letzte Buchungsanfragen. Beeile dich!

Bei Buchungsanfragen werden Sie direkten Kontakt mit dem Hotel Clover Patong Phuket , und Hotel Clover Patong Phuket wird die Zahlung direkt von Ihnen einziehen.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPEZIALANGEBOTKLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Family Room Test & GO 26
฿15,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,600 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK
Maximal von 1 Adult, 1 Child, -1 Infants
Superior Balcony Room (Test & Go) 26
฿8,600 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿5,600 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿2,800 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿3,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK
SPEZIALANGEBOTKLICKEN SIE ANFRAGE, UM ZU SEHEN
Maximal von 1 Adult
Extra Test & GO SHA+ 28
฿7,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿3,100 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Eigenschaften

  • Balkon
  • Balkon (voller Zugang)
  • Kaffeemaschine
  • Verbindungsraum
  • Fitness erlaubt
  • HDMI Kabel
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Außenanlagen
  • Schwimmbad
  • Vegetarische Mahlzeiten
  • Arbeitsbereich
Maximal von 1 Adult
Deluxe Jacuzzi-Zimmer 35
฿14,800 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿11,200 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿5,600 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
BUCHUNG ANFORDERN
SCHNELLE ANFRAGE (2 KLICKEN)
BOOKMARK

Das 4-Sterne-Hotel Clover Patong Phuket bietet modernes Design kombiniert mit herzlicher thailändischer Gastfreundschaft und dem höchsten Standard an Service und Qualität Gehen Sie zu Fuß zum beliebten Strand von Patong, fünf (5) Minuten zu Fuß zu Jungceylon und Central, den größten Einkaufszentren der Insel, und zur Bangla Road, einem lustigen Partyviertel. Die Altstadt von Phuket Town ist eine kurze zwanzig(20)-minütige Fahrt vom Hotel entfernt. Es dauert ungefähr 45 Minuten mit dem Auto/Taxi vom internationalen/Inlandsflughafen Phuket zum Hotel

Ausstattung / Ausstattung

  • https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1ul1IVxWh9eB8zGUoyh_xrhuINZ8qUdgg?usp=sharing
ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
4.7/5
Ausgezeichnet
Beyogen auf 13 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
10
Sehr gut
3
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Hotel Clover Patong Phuket , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Hotel Clover Patong Phuket
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

🇬🇧Ian Shaw

Bewertet am 07/02/2022
Angekommen um 30/01/2022
4.8 Deluxe Family Room Test & GO
Positiv     
  • Staff
Negative
  • Breakfast could be better,

A very well situated hotel just a short walk to the beach and Bangla Road. Just far enough away not to be noisy. I would stay again. And the staff are really helpful.

🇬🇧Peter

Bewertet am 04/02/2022
Angekommen um 27/01/2022
3.8 Deluxe Family Room Test & GO
Positiv     
  • Reception team helpfulness
  • Hotel staff in general
  • Conveniently close to both beach and Patong facilities
  • PCR testing was within walking distance
Negative
  • Small room and little working area
  • Balconies at rear side of hotel look into similar balconies of another hotel and so lack any privacy
  • Breakfast understaffed and options frequently ran out

Hotel Clover was a reasonable option for a Sandbox week but the rooms throughout the hotel are small and on one side of the hotel lack any privacy. The staff however were attentive, helpful and were a good example of Thai smiles.

🇺🇸Carl L. Kitchenmaster

Bewertet am 22/10/2021
Angekommen um 12/10/2021
4.4 Superior Balcony Room
Positiv     
  • All around superior service, location, pool, food and room.
Negative
  • Refrigerator not cold enough and could use a microwave in room.

Definitely would recommend anybody to stay, middle around budget price range. Excellent breakfast package for the price.( Best Deal) Street restaurant prices higher than Hotel Clover. Excellent location half a block from beach.

🇺🇸Edward Osmond

Bewertet am 10/10/2021
Angekommen um 03/10/2021
5.0 Superior - Room Only
Positiv     
  • Friendly staff
  • Good breakfast buffet
  • Comfortable room
  • Well designed facility and rooms
  • Great pool
  • Good AC
  • Plenty of hot water
Negative
  • None

Very comfortable hotel. The rooms are very well designed with good bathrooms/showers, nice sized balcony. The breakfast buffet is well stocked, has good variety and changing menu. The location is easy access to the beach, main activities but off the main street so quiet. Pool really has great view. Highly recommend for the price.

🇹🇭Suvannee Iamjoy

Bewertet am 10/10/2021
Angekommen um 02/10/2021
5.0 Superior - Half Board Deal
Positiv     
  • Cleanliness
  • Comfortable bed
  • Food
  • Staff
  • Service
  • Location
Negative
  • None

Everything we received is excellent from start to finish, cleanliness, comfortable bed, breakfast, lunch, dinner, service, location especially staffs, all very polite and helpful. I have already recommended this hotel to everyone and we'll be back.

🇸🇪Magnus Modig

Bewertet am 10/10/2021
Angekommen um 01/10/2021
3.8 Superior Balcony Room
Positiv     
  • Wifi perfect. Nice and clean hotell
Negative
  • Breakfast a bit poor

A stay in Patong ver good but the city almost closed. A bit booring so stayed hotel room most of the time.

🇫🇷Gérard CAMBON

Bewertet am 24/09/2021
Angekommen um 11/09/2021
4.5 Superior - Room Only
Positiv     
  • La chambre (équipements, salle de bain, climatisation, des prise USB partout)
  • Le choix au petit déjeuner
  • Le restaurant
  • Les 2 bars (en bas et sur le toit)
  • La piscine (toute la longueur du toit)
  • Les 3 ascenseurs (pas d’attente)
  • Le WIFI excellent quelque soit la zone dans l’hôtel
  • Le personnel +++ (disponible, serviable, souriant, accessible avec pleins de bons conseils)👏👍👌
Negative
  • On ne voudrait pas que ça s’arrête 😞

Que dire après deux semaines passées dans cet hôtel. Une première chose et non des moindres, aucune surprise par rapport aux photos fournies. Habitué à de nombreux séjours en Thaïlande, ce n’est malheureusement pas toujours le cas (on se demande se que vérifie les centrales de réservations, souvent les photos ont 20 ans). Bref, au CLOVER, pas de surprise : Piscine, salle de sport, salle de restauration tout est parfait, et détail important, la climatisation dans la chambre est efficace sans vous donner l’impression d’être toujours dans l’avion (on n’est pas sous les réacteurs). Franchement, malgré la réputation des Français à être râleur, ici je ne vois pas de côté négatif. Un personnel hyper sympas, disponible, attentionné : tout est franchement parfait 👍 👏👏👏 Je recommande les yeux fermés!

🇫🇷Johann Mikis Fabrice BLANC

Bewertet am 23/09/2021
Angekommen um 14/09/2021
5.0 Superior Balcony Room
Positiv     
  • Clean
  • Good bedding and sheets
  • Nice shower products
  • Good fitness room, pool and terrasse space.
Negative
  • None.

Easy stay at Clover Patong, staff are really friend from front reception to cleaner and kitchen, all nice, polite, smiley. I fill they’re happy to see some tourists being back qnd being active. Nice place to stay for Patong beach access close by.

🇺🇸Johnny Bisbikis

Bewertet am 09/09/2021
Angekommen um 01/09/2021
4.7 Deluxe Jacuzzi Room
Positiv     
  • Nice room
Negative
  • They could improve the gym

Overall it was good. The hotel is very clean and the jacuzzi room is very nice. I think they could improve the food.

🇨🇦Brandon Pitawanakwat

Bewertet am 30/08/2021
Angekommen um 21/08/2021
5.0 Superior Balcony Room
Positiv     
  • Great friendly and helpful staff
  • Walking distance to Patong Beach
  • Good breakfast buffet
  • Good food and drinks at the restaurant and rooftop bar
  • Fitness Center
  • Amazing rooftop pool with a great view
  • Safe, Secure, and Quiet
Negative
  • None

I am currently halfway through my 14 days stay at the hotel and I am very pleased with my experience. The staff is very friendly and can help you with anything you need. There is an information desk set up exclusively for various activities all around Phuket that is staffed during the day and you can book any of these through the hotel. The rooms are spacious and quite clean. The food at the restaurant is quite good and the room service is excelent. It is also quite nice to relax by the rooftop pool and bar, have a drink, and enjoy the weather and sunset. I Will definitely book with Hotel Clover Patong Phuket when visiting the island.

🇩🇪Uwe Babiel

Bewertet am 18/08/2021
Angekommen um 24/07/2021
4.9 Superior Balcony Room
Positiv     
  • Super Hotel, kann ich nur empfehlen!

Sehr zentrale Lage, Strand gut zu erreichen, reichhaltiges Frühstück Buffet und sehr schöne Restaurants in der Nähe.

🇨🇭Niederer Martin

Bewertet am 02/08/2021
Angekommen um 18/07/2021
5.0 Superior Balcony Room
Positiv     
  • Flexibles Hotelmangment
  • Freundliches Personal
  • Saubere Zimmer
  • Gutes Frühstückbuffet
Negative
  • Keine

Wir mussten die Ankunft um eine Woche verschieben wegen COE alles bezahlt durch das flexible Hotel Management super gelöst. Auchder empfang am Flughafen hat sehr gut geklappt. Wir sicher auch nach Sandbox wieder hier buchen.

🇺🇸Alan Gerald Anderson

Bewertet am 01/08/2021
Angekommen um 09/07/2021
4.8 Superior - Room Only
Positiv     
  • In Strandnähe
  • ruhig
  • tolles Personal
  • tolles Frühstücksbuffet
  • Fitnessraum
  • Schwimmbad
  • tolles hauspersonal
  • tolles Personal an der Rezeption
  • sicher, sicher
Negative
  • Es ist nicht gestattet, einen Freund/Gast mit auf das Zimmer zu nehmen

Ich war angenehm überrascht, wie sehr mir das Hotel Clover mit der Nähe zum Strand, dem tollen Personal, dem tollen Frühstücksbuffet, dem Fitnessraum und dem Pool gefallen hat! Ich wurde vom Personal rundum betreut.

Adresse / Karte

162/8-11 Taweewong Rd., Patong Beach, Patong, Phuket, Thailand, 83150

 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU