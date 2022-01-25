Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 매우 높은 수요 right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. 이 호텔은 155 예약 요청을 받았습니다. 서둘러!

예약 요청에 넣을 직접 접촉 와 차웽 노이 풀 빌라 우선 순위 정 방식으로, 그리고 차웽 노이 풀 빌라 당신의 것입니다 직접 수집 지불.

Hotel Refund Policy Cancellation Policy: 8 Days or more before arrival date , 35% Cancellation fee will be charged. 0-7 Days before arrival date , 100% Cancellation fee will be charged.

객실 All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room Pool View - Room Only -Test and Go Package 30 m² ฿15,400 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿12,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,750 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,650 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 발코니

목욕통

인터넷-Wi-Fi 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room Pool View - Breakfast-Test and Go Package 30 m² ฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,950 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,250 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 발코니

목욕통

인터넷-Wi-Fi 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room Pool View For 3 People - Breakfast -Test and Go Package 30 m² ฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,950 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,250 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 발코니

목욕통

인터넷-Wi-Fi 특별 제공 보기 요청을 클릭하십시오 최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant Deluxe Room Pool View For 3 People - Room Only -Test and Go Package 30 m² ฿15,400 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿12,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,750 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,650 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go 예약 요청 빠른 요청 (2 번 클릭) BOOKMARK 풍모 발코니

목욕통

인터넷-Wi-Fi

차웽 노이에 위치한 차웽 노이 풀 빌라 숙박시설은 사무이 및 그 주변을 둘러보기에 적합합니다. 도심의 흥분은 단 3.km 떨어져 있습니다. 편리한 위치 덕분에 이 호텔은 도시의 필수 관광 명소로의 쉬운 접근을 제공합니다. 차웽 노이 풀 빌라 숙박시설은 흠 잡을데 없는 서비스와 필수적인 모든 오락시설을 활기찬 여행자들에게 제공합니다. Wi-Fi (무료/전 객실), 일일 청소 서비스, 프라이빗 체크인/체크아웃, 택시 서비스, 티켓 서비스 등이 본 숙소의 특색을 더합니다. 호텔의 편의시설 중에는 평면 TV, 무선 인터넷, 개인 수영장, 무선 인터넷(무료), 에어컨 등이 있습니다. 호텔은 실외 수영장, 어린이 놀이터, 키즈클럽, 수영장(어린이), 정원 같은 독특한 여가를 즐길 수 있는 기회를 제공합니다. 차웽 노이 풀 빌라 숙박시설은 사무이에서 편안하고 매력적인 곳을 찾는 여행객들에게 이상적인 장소입니다.

어메니티 / 특징 Swimming pool [outdoor]

Bar

Restaurants

Front desk [24-hour]

Parking

Wi-Fi

Elevator

ATM on site

Daily housekeeping

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기 190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색

점수 4.4 /5 아주 좋아 기반 2 리뷰 평가 1 우수한 1 아주 좋아 0 평균 0 가난한 0 무서운 차웽 노이 풀 빌라 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다. 리뷰를 남겨주세요 차웽 노이 풀 빌라 모든 리뷰보기 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다. 🇫🇷 Florentin Jacques 도착 17/01/2021 3.8 Deluxe Room Pool View - Room Only -Sandbox Package 네거티브 seven days at the same place

We have to pay to get our document A long week 🇬🇧 Wayne Billman 도착 09/10/2021 5.0 Samui Sandbox Including 2 RT-PCR Test -For 1 Pax 긍정적 Cleanliness of room Had a great week as part of the samui sandbox. Staff very helpful and friendly. Would recommend to anyone and would stay again.

Hotel Offer Brochure