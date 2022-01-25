Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Hotel Refund Policy
Cancellation Policy:
8 Days or more before arrival date , 35% Cancellation fee will be charged.
0-7 Days before arrival date , 100% Cancellation fee will be charged.
객실
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room Pool View - Room Only -Test and Go Package 30m²
฿15,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,650 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
최대 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room Pool View - Breakfast-Test and Go Package 30m²
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,250 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
차웽 노이에 위치한 차웽 노이 풀 빌라 숙박시설은 사무이 및 그 주변을 둘러보기에 적합합니다. 도심의 흥분은 단 3.km 떨어져 있습니다. 편리한 위치 덕분에 이 호텔은 도시의 필수 관광 명소로의 쉬운 접근을 제공합니다. 차웽 노이 풀 빌라 숙박시설은 흠 잡을데 없는 서비스와 필수적인 모든 오락시설을 활기찬 여행자들에게 제공합니다. Wi-Fi (무료/전 객실), 일일 청소 서비스, 프라이빗 체크인/체크아웃, 택시 서비스, 티켓 서비스 등이 본 숙소의 특색을 더합니다. 호텔의 편의시설 중에는 평면 TV, 무선 인터넷, 개인 수영장, 무선 인터넷(무료), 에어컨 등이 있습니다. 호텔은 실외 수영장, 어린이 놀이터, 키즈클럽, 수영장(어린이), 정원 같은 독특한 여가를 즐길 수 있는 기회를 제공합니다. 차웽 노이 풀 빌라 숙박시설은 사무이에서 편안하고 매력적인 곳을 찾는 여행객들에게 이상적인 장소입니다.
어메니티 / 특징
- Swimming pool [outdoor]
- Bar
- Restaurants
- Front desk [24-hour]
- Parking
- Wi-Fi
- Elevator
- ATM on site
- Daily housekeeping
3.8 Deluxe Room Pool View - Room Only -Sandbox Package
네거티브
- seven days at the same place
- We have to pay to get our document
A long week
5.0 Samui Sandbox Including 2 RT-PCR Test -For 1 Pax
긍정적
Had a great week as part of the samui sandbox.
Staff very helpful and friendly.
Would recommend to anyone and would stay again.