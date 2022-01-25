Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in zeer hoge vraag right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Dit hotel heeft 155 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!
Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Chaweng Noi Villa met Zwembad Chaweng Noi Villa met Zwembad zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.
Hotel Refund Policy
Cancellation Policy:
8 Days or more before arrival date , 35% Cancellation fee will be charged.
0-7 Days before arrival date , 100% Cancellation fee will be charged.
Kamers
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room Pool View - Room Only -Test and Go Package 30m²
฿15,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,650 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room Pool View - Breakfast-Test and Go Package 30m²
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,250 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room Pool View For 3 People - Breakfast -Test and Go Package 30m²
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,250 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room Pool View For 3 People - Room Only -Test and Go Package 30m²
฿15,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,650 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
Chaweng Noi Pool Villa, gelegen in Chaweng Noi, is de perfecte plek om Samui en zijn omgeving te ervaren. De opwinding van het stadscentrum ligt op slechts 3 km afstand. Met zijn gunstige ligging biedt het hotel gemakkelijke toegang tot de must-see bestemmingen van de stad. Chaweng Noi Pool Villa biedt een onberispelijke service en alle essentiële voorzieningen om reizigers te stimuleren. Het hotel biedt gratis wifi in alle kamers, dagelijkse schoonmaak, privé inchecken/uitchecken, taxiservice, ticketservice om gasten een maximaal comfort te garanderen. Het hotel beschikt over 52 prachtig ingerichte kamers, waarvan vele met plasma tv, internet (draadloos), privé zwembad, draadloos internet (gratis), airconditioning. Het hotel biedt vele unieke recreatiemogelijkheden zoals zwembad (buiten), kinderspeeltuin, kinderclub, zwembad (voor kinderen), tuin. Chaweng Noi Pool Villa is een ideale verblijfsplaats voor reizigers die charme, comfort en gemak zoeken in Samui.
Voorzieningen / functies
- Swimming pool [outdoor]
- Bar
- Restaurants
- Front desk [24-hour]
- Parking
- Wi-Fi
- Elevator
- ATM on site
- Daily housekeeping
Score
4.4/5
Zeer goed
Gebaseerd op 2 beoordelingen
Als u te gast was bij Chaweng Noi Villa met Zwembad
, dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Chaweng Noi Villa met ZwembadZIE ALLE REVIEWS
3.8 Deluxe Room Pool View - Room Only -Sandbox Package
Minpunten
- seven days at the same place
- We have to pay to get our document
A long week
5.0 Samui Sandbox Including 2 RT-PCR Test -For 1 Pax
Pluspunten
Had a great week as part of the samui sandbox.
Staff very helpful and friendly.
Would recommend to anyone and would stay again.
Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen