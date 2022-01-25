Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Hotel Refund Policy Cancellation Policy: 8 Days or more before arrival date , 35% Cancellation fee will be charged. 0-7 Days before arrival date , 100% Cancellation fee will be charged.

Deluxe Room Pool View - Room Only -Test and Go Package 30 m² ฿15,400 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿12,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,750 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,650 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken Balkon Bad Internet - wifi

Bad

Deluxe Room Pool View - Breakfast-Test and Go Package 30 m² ฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,950 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,250 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken Balkon Bad Internet - wifi

Bad

Deluxe Room Pool View For 3 People - Breakfast -Test and Go Package 30 m² ฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿9,950 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,250 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken Balkon Bad Internet - wifi

Bad

Deluxe Room Pool View For 3 People - Room Only -Test and Go Package 30 m² ฿15,400 - 7 Day Sandbox ฿12,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,750 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿8,650 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken Balkon Bad Internet - wifi

Bad

Internet - wifi

Chaweng Noi Pool Villa, gelegen in Chaweng Noi, is de perfecte plek om Samui en zijn omgeving te ervaren. De opwinding van het stadscentrum ligt op slechts 3 km afstand. Met zijn gunstige ligging biedt het hotel gemakkelijke toegang tot de must-see bestemmingen van de stad. Chaweng Noi Pool Villa biedt een onberispelijke service en alle essentiële voorzieningen om reizigers te stimuleren. Het hotel biedt gratis wifi in alle kamers, dagelijkse schoonmaak, privé inchecken/uitchecken, taxiservice, ticketservice om gasten een maximaal comfort te garanderen. Het hotel beschikt over 52 prachtig ingerichte kamers, waarvan vele met plasma tv, internet (draadloos), privé zwembad, draadloos internet (gratis), airconditioning. Het hotel biedt vele unieke recreatiemogelijkheden zoals zwembad (buiten), kinderspeeltuin, kinderclub, zwembad (voor kinderen), tuin. Chaweng Noi Pool Villa is een ideale verblijfsplaats voor reizigers die charme, comfort en gemak zoeken in Samui.

Voorzieningen / functies Swimming pool [outdoor]

Bar

Restaurants

Front desk [24-hour]

Parking

Wi-Fi

Elevator

ATM on site

Daily housekeeping

Score 4.4 /5 Zeer goed Gebaseerd op 2 beoordelingen Beoordeling 1 Uitstekend 1 Zeer goed 0 Gemiddelde 0 Arm 0 Vreselijk

We have to pay to get our document A long week 🇬🇧 Wayne Billman Aangekomen 09/10/2021 5.0 Samui Sandbox Including 2 RT-PCR Test -For 1 Pax Pluspunten Cleanliness of room Had a great week as part of the samui sandbox. Staff very helpful and friendly. Would recommend to anyone and would stay again.

