SAMUI TEST & GO

Chaweng Noi Villa met Zwembad - Samui Sandbox Hotel

Samui
8
waardering met
464 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in zeer hoge vraag right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hotel Refund Policy

Cancellation Policy: 8 Days or more before arrival date , 35% Cancellation fee will be charged. 0-7 Days before arrival date , 100% Cancellation fee will be charged.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room Pool View - Room Only -Test and Go Package 30
฿15,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,650 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Bad
  • Internet - wifi
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room Pool View - Breakfast-Test and Go Package 30
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,250 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Bad
  • Internet - wifi
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room Pool View For 3 People - Breakfast -Test and Go Package 30
฿17,500 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿14,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿9,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,250 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,000 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Bad
  • Internet - wifi
Maximaal 2 Adults, 1 Child, 1 Infant
Deluxe Room Pool View For 3 People - Room Only -Test and Go Package 30
฿15,400 - 7 Day Sandbox
฿12,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,750 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿8,650 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,700 - 1st Day Test & Go
Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Bad
  • Internet - wifi

Chaweng Noi Pool Villa, gelegen in Chaweng Noi, is de perfecte plek om Samui en zijn omgeving te ervaren. De opwinding van het stadscentrum ligt op slechts 3 km afstand. Met zijn gunstige ligging biedt het hotel gemakkelijke toegang tot de must-see bestemmingen van de stad. Chaweng Noi Pool Villa biedt een onberispelijke service en alle essentiële voorzieningen om reizigers te stimuleren. Het hotel biedt gratis wifi in alle kamers, dagelijkse schoonmaak, privé inchecken/uitchecken, taxiservice, ticketservice om gasten een maximaal comfort te garanderen. Het hotel beschikt over 52 prachtig ingerichte kamers, waarvan vele met plasma tv, internet (draadloos), privé zwembad, draadloos internet (gratis), airconditioning. Het hotel biedt vele unieke recreatiemogelijkheden zoals zwembad (buiten), kinderspeeltuin, kinderclub, zwembad (voor kinderen), tuin. Chaweng Noi Pool Villa is een ideale verblijfsplaats voor reizigers die charme, comfort en gemak zoeken in Samui.

Voorzieningen / functies

  • Swimming pool [outdoor]
  • Bar
  • Restaurants
  • Front desk [24-hour]
  • Parking
  • Wi-Fi
  • Elevator
  • ATM on site
  • Daily housekeeping
🇫🇷Florentin Jacques

Beoordeeld op 25/01/2022
Aangekomen 17/01/2021
3.8 Deluxe Room Pool View - Room Only -Sandbox Package
Minpunten
  • seven days at the same place
  • We have to pay to get our document

A long week

🇬🇧Wayne Billman

Beoordeeld op 16/10/2021
Aangekomen 09/10/2021
5.0 Samui Sandbox Including 2 RT-PCR Test -For 1 Pax
Pluspunten     
  • Cleanliness of room

Had a great week as part of the samui sandbox. Staff very helpful and friendly. Would recommend to anyone and would stay again.

Adres / kaart

4/20 Moo3 Chaweng Noi, Bophut , Koh Samui , Suratthani, Chaweng Noi, Koh Samui, Thailand, 84320

 
