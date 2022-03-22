C&N Kho Khao Beach Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
When visiting Khao Lak, you'll feel right at home at C&N Kho Khao Beach Resort, which offers quality accommodation and great service. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Koh Kho Khao, Nam Khem Health Promoting Hospital, Chaloem Phra Kiat 60 Years Nawamin Maharachini Health Promoting Hospital give to this hotel a special charm. C&N Kho Khao Beach Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, airport transfer, family room. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, slippers, towels, umbrella, internet access – wireless (complimentary), provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as private beach, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids), garden. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the C&N Kho Khao Beach Resort.