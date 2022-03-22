PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

C&N Kho Khao Beach Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9
通过
206条评论进行评分
更新于 March 22, 2022
C&N Kho Khao Beach Resort - Image 0
C&N Kho Khao Beach Resort - Image 1
C&N Kho Khao Beach Resort - Image 2
C&N Kho Khao Beach Resort - Image 3
C&N Kho Khao Beach Resort - Image 4
C&N Kho Khao Beach Resort - Image 5
+31 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Khao Lak, you'll feel right at home at C&N Kho Khao Beach Resort, which offers quality accommodation and great service. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Koh Kho Khao, Nam Khem Health Promoting Hospital, Chaloem Phra Kiat 60 Years Nawamin Maharachini Health Promoting Hospital give to this hotel a special charm. C&N Kho Khao Beach Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, airport transfer, family room. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, slippers, towels, umbrella, internet access – wireless (complimentary), provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as private beach, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids), garden. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the C&N Kho Khao Beach Resort.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是C&N Kho Khao Beach Resort的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 C&N Kho Khao Beach Resort
查看所有评论

地址/地图

89 Moo 3, Kho Khao Island, Takuapa, Koh Kho Khao, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Pullman Khao Lak Resort
8.9

43 评论
฿-1
Grand Mercure Khao Lak Bangsak
9.4

5 评论
฿-1
沙罗人
9.1

229 评论
฿-1
坎塔利海滩别墅及套房 - 考拉
8.6

448 评论
฿-1
阿亚拉别墅酒店
8.2

737 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU