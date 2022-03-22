PHANG-NGA TEST & GO

C&N Kho Khao Beach Resort - Phang-nga Sandbox Hotel

Phang-nga
9
waardering met
206 reviews
Bijgewerkt op March 22, 2022
C&N Kho Khao Beach Resort - Image 0
C&N Kho Khao Beach Resort - Image 1
C&N Kho Khao Beach Resort - Image 2
C&N Kho Khao Beach Resort - Image 3
C&N Kho Khao Beach Resort - Image 4
C&N Kho Khao Beach Resort - Image 5
+31 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

When visiting Khao Lak, you'll feel right at home at C&N Kho Khao Beach Resort, which offers quality accommodation and great service. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. A well-kempt environment and its proximity to Koh Kho Khao, Nam Khem Health Promoting Hospital, Chaloem Phra Kiat 60 Years Nawamin Maharachini Health Promoting Hospital give to this hotel a special charm. C&N Kho Khao Beach Resort offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate travelers. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, airport transfer, family room. Experience high quality room facilities during your stay here. Some rooms include television LCD/plasma screen, slippers, towels, umbrella, internet access – wireless (complimentary), provided to help guests recharge after a long day. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast or are just looking for a way to unwind after a hard day, you will be entertained by top-class recreational facilities such as private beach, outdoor pool, massage, pool (kids), garden. Enjoy unparalleled services and a truly prestigious address at the C&N Kho Khao Beach Resort.

SHOW ALL HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij C&N Kho Khao Beach Resort , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR C&N Kho Khao Beach Resort
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

89 Moo 3, Kho Khao Island, Takuapa, Koh Kho Khao, Khao Lak, Thailand, 82190

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Pullman Khao Lak Resort
8.9
waardering met
43 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Grand Mercure Khao Lak Bangsak
9.4
waardering met
5 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
de Sarojin
9.1
waardering met
229 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Kantary Beach Villas & Suites - Khao Laki
8.6
waardering met
448 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Devasom Khao Lak Beach Resort & Villas
9.2
waardering met
377 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Haven Khao Lak Resort - Alleen volwassenen
8.8
waardering met
678 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Ayara Villas Hotel
8.2
waardering met
737 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU