SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

아난타라 라사난다 코팡안 빌라 - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
9.2

333 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 March 24, 2022
Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villas - Image 0
Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villas - Image 1
Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villas - Image 2
Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villas - Image 3
Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villas - Image 4
Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villas - Image 5
+41 사진
빠른 응답

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

코팡안의 통 나이 판 노이 해변에 위치한 Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villas는 평화로운 해변 휴가를 위한 모든 옵션을 갖추고 있습니다. 객실은 현지에서 구할 수 있는 많은 재료를 사용하여 잘 꾸며져 있으며 평면 스크린 Apple TV, 고속 WiFi, JBL Bluetooth 스피커 및 Nespresso 커피 머신과 같은 현대적인 편의 시설을 갖추고 있습니다. 레크리에이션 및 휴식을 위한 기타 호텔 시설로는 해변 구역, 야외 수영장, 일광욕용 데크, 도서관, 스파 및 웰빙 시설, 체육관, 무동력 수상 스포츠 시설이 있습니다. 구내 레스토랑은 세계 각국의 맛있는 요리와 합리적인 가격의 신선한 해산물을 선보입니다.

어메니티 / 특징

  • 7 nights of SHA+ Certified Anantara accommodation for 2 pax
  • Shared scheduled transfers by speedboat from/to Samui
  • Transfers related to 3rd and final RT-PCR test
  • Daily Breakfast for 2 pax
SHOW ALL HOTELS
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
아난타라 라사난다 코팡안 빌라 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 아난타라 라사난다 코팡안 빌라
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

5/5 Moo 5, Baan Tai , Thong Nai Pan Noi, Koh Phangan, Thailand, 84280

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

산티야 코팡안 리조트 & 스파
8.9
평가
1288 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
바리바나 리조트 코팡안
9.2
평가
103 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Sunset Hill Boutique Resort Koh Phangan
8.4
평가
483 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
팔리타 로지
8.8
평가
553 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
리틀 파라다이스 리조트
8.5
평가
190 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
로열 무앙 사무이 빌라
8.4
평가
673 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
페어 하우스 빌라 앤 스파 사무이
8.3
평가
606 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Amarin Samui Hotel
7.6
평가
241 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU