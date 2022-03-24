Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
코팡안의 통 나이 판 노이 해변에 위치한 Anantara Rasananda Koh Phangan Villas는 평화로운 해변 휴가를 위한 모든 옵션을 갖추고 있습니다. 객실은 현지에서 구할 수 있는 많은 재료를 사용하여 잘 꾸며져 있으며 평면 스크린 Apple TV, 고속 WiFi, JBL Bluetooth 스피커 및 Nespresso 커피 머신과 같은 현대적인 편의 시설을 갖추고 있습니다. 레크리에이션 및 휴식을 위한 기타 호텔 시설로는 해변 구역, 야외 수영장, 일광욕용 데크, 도서관, 스파 및 웰빙 시설, 체육관, 무동력 수상 스포츠 시설이 있습니다. 구내 레스토랑은 세계 각국의 맛있는 요리와 합리적인 가격의 신선한 해산물을 선보입니다.