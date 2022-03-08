Ananda Villa - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
Whether you're a tourist or traveling on business, Ananda Villa is a great choice for accommodation when visiting Koh Tao. From here, guests can enjoy easy access to all that the lively city has to offer. For sightseeing options and local attractions, one need not look far as the hotel enjoys close proximity to Koh Tao Health Promoting Hospital, Royal Thai Massage, Songserm Pier. The facilities and services provided by Ananda Villa ensure a pleasant stay for guests. For the comfort and convenience of guests, the hotel offers free Wi-Fi in all rooms, luggage storage, Wi-Fi in public areas, car park, room service. In addition, all guestrooms feature a variety of comforts. Many rooms even provide air conditioning, desk, balcony/terrace, internet access – wireless (charges apply), television to please the most discerning guest. The hotel offers an excellent variety of recreational facilities, including garden. Superb facilities and an excellent location make the Ananda Villa the perfect base from which to enjoy your stay in Koh Tao.