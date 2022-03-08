阿难达别墅 - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.
We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
无论您是旅游者还是商务出差，阿南达别墅都是您到访涛岛的绝佳住宿选择。从这里，客人可以轻松前往这座热闹城市的所有景点。对于观光选择和当地景点，无需远观，因为酒店靠近涛岛健康促进医院、皇家泰式按摩、Songserm 码头。阿南达别墅酒店提供的设施和服务确保为客人提供一个愉快的入住体验。为了客人的舒适和方便，酒店提供所有客房免费无线网络连接、行李寄存、公共区域无线网络连接、停车场、客房服务。此外，所有客房均配备各种舒适设施。许多客房甚至提供空调、书桌、阳台/露台、互联网接入 - 无线（收费）、电视，以取悦最挑剔的客人。酒店提供各种一流的娱乐设施，包括花园。一流的设施和优越的地理位置使阿南达别墅成为您在涛岛享受住宿的理想基地。