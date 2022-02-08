Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in очень высокий спрос right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. Этот отель получил недавних запросов на бронирование: 181 торопиться!

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre в приоритетном порядке, и Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Hotel Refund Policy Non-Refunable

Номера All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. СПЕЦИАЛЬНЫЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЯ НАЖМИТЕ ЗАПРОС, ЧТОБЫ ПОСМОТРЕТЬ Максимум 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants One-Bedroom 35 m² ฿13,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,950 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,150 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА) BOOKMARK Функции Балкон

Кофе-машина

Интернет - Wi-Fi

Кухня

СВЧ

Плавательный бассейн

Стиральная машина

Рабочая среда СПЕЦИАЛЬНЫЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЯ НАЖМИТЕ ЗАПРОС, ЧТОБЫ ПОСМОТРЕТЬ Максимум 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants One-Bedroom Plus 58 m² ฿15,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,950 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,150 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,400 - 5th Day Test & Go ЗАПРОСИТЬ БРОНИРОВАНИЕ БЫСТРЫЙ ЗАПРОС (2 КЛИКА) BOOKMARK Функции Балкон

Кофе-машина

Фитнес разрешен

Интернет - Wi-Fi

Кухня

Гостинная

СВЧ

Плавательный бассейн

Стиральная машина

Рабочая среда

Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre is a modern hotel, located only a moment’s walk from the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. The hotel is on the fringe of Benjakitti Park, which has a lake and a forest park, and is a peaceful place to walk, jog or cycle. An elevated walkway leads from Benjakitti Park to Lumpini Park. MedPark Hospital, one of the city’s leading private medical facilities, is within walking distance. Just 50 metres from the hotel entrance is an MRT Queen Sirikit National Convention Center station (Exit 4). One station further on is Sukhumvit Road, and a BTS Skytrain connection, providing easy access to Bangkok’s prime shopping malls, business districts, heritage sites, nightlife and entertainment.

Удобства / Особенности 55in flat-screen HDTV

Free high-speed Wi-Fi

Kitchenette

Desk

Washer

Safe

Hair dryer

Iron / Ironing board

Bathrobes

Rain shower

Washlet

Bottled water

Split-Type Air conditioning

