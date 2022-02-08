BANGKOK TEST & GO

Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.3
оценка с
14
Обновление February 8, 2022
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre - Image 0
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre - Image 1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre - Image 2
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre - Image 3
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre - Image 4
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre - Image 5
+30 фотографии
Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in очень высокий спрос right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Этот отель получил недавних запросов на бронирование: 181 торопиться!

Запросы на бронирование предоставляют вам прямой контакт с Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre в приоритетном порядке, и Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre будет получать оплату напрямую от вас.

Hotel Refund Policy

Non-Refunable

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Максимум 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
One-Bedroom 35
฿13,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,150 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Балкон
  • Кофе-машина
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Кухня
  • СВЧ
  • Плавательный бассейн
  • Стиральная машина
  • Рабочая среда
Максимум 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
One-Bedroom Plus 58
฿15,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,150 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
Функции

  • Балкон
  • Кофе-машина
  • Фитнес разрешен
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • Кухня
  • Гостинная
  • СВЧ
  • Плавательный бассейн
  • Стиральная машина
  • Рабочая среда

Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre is a modern hotel, located only a moment's walk from the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. The hotel is on the fringe of Benjakitti Park, which has a lake and a forest park, and is a peaceful place to walk, jog or cycle. An elevated walkway leads from Benjakitti Park to Lumpini Park. MedPark Hospital, one of the city's leading private medical facilities, is within walking distance. Just 50 metres from the hotel entrance is an MRT Queen Sirikit National Convention Center station (Exit 4). One station further on is Sukhumvit Road, and a BTS Skytrain connection, providing easy access to Bangkok's prime shopping malls, business districts, heritage sites, nightlife and entertainment.

Удобства / Особенности

  • 55in flat-screen HDTV
  • Free high-speed Wi-Fi
  • Kitchenette
  • Desk
  • Washer
  • Safe
  • Hair dryer
  • Iron / Ironing board
  • Bathrobes
  • Rain shower
  • Washlet
  • Bottled water
  • Split-Type Air conditioning
Изображения меню еды

Адрес / Карта

388 Soi Rim Khlong Phai Singto, Rama 4 Road, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

