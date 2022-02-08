BANGKOK TEST & GO

Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.3
waardering met
14 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre - Image 0
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre - Image 1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre - Image 2
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre - Image 3
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre - Image 4
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre - Image 5
+30 foto's
SNELLE REACTIE
REFUND POLICY
100% STORTING

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in zeer hoge vraag right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Hot Dit hotel heeft 181 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!

Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.

Hotel Refund Policy

Non-Refunable

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
One-Bedroom 35
฿13,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,150 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Internet - wifi
  • Keuken
  • Magnetron
  • Zwembad
  • Wasmachine
  • Werkruimte
SPECIALE AANBIEDINGENKLIK OP VERZOEK OM TE ZIEN
Maximaal 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
One-Bedroom Plus 58
฿15,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,150 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
RESERVERING AANVRAGEN
SNEL AANVRAAG (2 KLIKKEN)
BOOKMARK

Kenmerken

  • Balkon
  • Koffiezetapparaat
  • Fitness toegestaan
  • Internet - wifi
  • Keuken
  • Woonkamer
  • Magnetron
  • Zwembad
  • Wasmachine
  • Werkruimte

Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre is a modern hotel, located only a moment’s walk from the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. The hotel is on the fringe of Benjakitti Park, which has a lake and a forest park, and is a peaceful place to walk, jog or cycle. An elevated walkway leads from Benjakitti Park to Lumpini Park. MedPark Hospital, one of the city’s leading private medical facilities, is within walking distance. Just 50 metres from the hotel entrance is an MRT Queen Sirikit National Convention Center station (Exit 4). One station further on is Sukhumvit Road, and a BTS Skytrain connection, providing easy access to Bangkok’s prime shopping malls, business districts, heritage sites, nightlife and entertainment.

Voorzieningen / functies

  • 55in flat-screen HDTV
  • Free high-speed Wi-Fi
  • Kitchenette
  • Desk
  • Washer
  • Safe
  • Hair dryer
  • Iron / Ironing board
  • Bathrobes
  • Rain shower
  • Washlet
  • Bottled water
  • Split-Type Air conditioning
TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Voedsel Menu Afbeeldingen

Adres / kaart

388 Soi Rim Khlong Phai Singto, Rama 4 Road, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
waardering met
4142 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
waardering met
5421 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
waardering met
3449 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
waardering met
669 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
waardering met
11540 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
waardering met
668 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Shama Sukhumvit Bangkok
8.3
waardering met
815 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Eleven Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 11
8.9
waardering met
830 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU