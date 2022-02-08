Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.
This hotel in zeer hoge vraag right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.
Dit hotel heeft 181 recente boekingsverzoeken ontvangen. haast je!
Boekingsverzoeken brengen u op een geprioriteerde manier direct contact met de Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre zal de betaling rechtstreeks van u innen.
Non-Refunable
All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre is a modern hotel, located only a moment’s walk from the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. The hotel is on the fringe of Benjakitti Park, which has a lake and a forest park, and is a peaceful place to walk, jog or cycle. An elevated walkway leads from Benjakitti Park to Lumpini Park. MedPark Hospital, one of the city’s leading private medical facilities, is within walking distance. Just 50 metres from the hotel entrance is an MRT Queen Sirikit National Convention Center station (Exit 4). One station further on is Sukhumvit Road, and a BTS Skytrain connection, providing easy access to Bangkok’s prime shopping malls, business districts, heritage sites, nightlife and entertainment.