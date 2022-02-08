Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in très forte demande right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire. Cet hôtel a reçu 180 demandes de réservation récentes. Dépêchez-vous!

Les demandes de réservation vous mettent en contact direct avec Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre de manière prioritaire, et Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre percevra directement le paiement de votre part.

Hotel Refund Policy Non-Refunable

Pièces All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport. OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants One-Bedroom 35 m² ฿13,200 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿8,950 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿9,150 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Balcon

Cafetière

Internet - Wifi

Cuisine

Four micro onde

Piscine

Machine à laver

Espace de travail OFFRES SPÉCIALES CLIQUEZ SUR DEMANDE POUR VOIR Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants One-Bedroom Plus 58 m² ฿15,700 - 5 Day Test & Go ฿10,950 - 4 Day Test & Go ฿10,150 - 2 Day Test & Go ฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go ฿5,400 - 5th Day Test & Go DEMANDE DE RÉSERVATION DEMANDE RAPIDE (2 CLICS) BOOKMARK Caractéristiques Balcon

Cafetière

Fitness autorisé

Internet - Wifi

Cuisine

Le salon

Four micro onde

Piscine

Machine à laver

Espace de travail

Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre is a modern hotel, located only a moment’s walk from the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. The hotel is on the fringe of Benjakitti Park, which has a lake and a forest park, and is a peaceful place to walk, jog or cycle. An elevated walkway leads from Benjakitti Park to Lumpini Park. MedPark Hospital, one of the city’s leading private medical facilities, is within walking distance. Just 50 metres from the hotel entrance is an MRT Queen Sirikit National Convention Center station (Exit 4). One station further on is Sukhumvit Road, and a BTS Skytrain connection, providing easy access to Bangkok’s prime shopping malls, business districts, heritage sites, nightlife and entertainment.

Commodités / caractéristiques 55in flat-screen HDTV

Free high-speed Wi-Fi

Kitchenette

Desk

Washer

Safe

Hair dryer

Iron / Ironing board

Bathrobes

Rain shower

Washlet

Bottled water

Split-Type Air conditioning

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX

But 0.0 /5 Non classé Basé sur 0 Commentaires Notation 0 Excellent 0 Très bien 0 Moyenne 0 Pauvres 0 Terrible Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé. LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre VOIR TOUS LES AVIS Si vous étiez un client de, alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.