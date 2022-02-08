BANGKOK TEST & GO

Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.3
note avec
14 avis
Mis à jour le February 8, 2022
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre - Image 0
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre - Image 1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre - Image 2
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre - Image 3
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre - Image 4
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre - Image 5
+30 Photos
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in très forte demande right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
One-Bedroom 35
฿13,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,150 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Cafetière
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Four micro onde
  • Piscine
  • Machine à laver
  • Espace de travail
Maximum de 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
One-Bedroom Plus 58
฿15,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,150 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
Caractéristiques

  • Balcon
  • Cafetière
  • Fitness autorisé
  • Internet - Wifi
  • Cuisine
  • Le salon
  • Four micro onde
  • Piscine
  • Machine à laver
  • Espace de travail

Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre is a modern hotel, located only a moment’s walk from the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. The hotel is on the fringe of Benjakitti Park, which has a lake and a forest park, and is a peaceful place to walk, jog or cycle. An elevated walkway leads from Benjakitti Park to Lumpini Park. MedPark Hospital, one of the city’s leading private medical facilities, is within walking distance. Just 50 metres from the hotel entrance is an MRT Queen Sirikit National Convention Center station (Exit 4). One station further on is Sukhumvit Road, and a BTS Skytrain connection, providing easy access to Bangkok’s prime shopping malls, business districts, heritage sites, nightlife and entertainment.

Commodités / caractéristiques

  • 55in flat-screen HDTV
  • Free high-speed Wi-Fi
  • Kitchenette
  • Desk
  • Washer
  • Safe
  • Hair dryer
  • Iron / Ironing board
  • Bathrobes
  • Rain shower
  • Washlet
  • Bottled water
  • Split-Type Air conditioning
But
Adresse / Carte

388 Soi Rim Khlong Phai Singto, Rama 4 Road, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

