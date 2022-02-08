BANGKOK TEST & GO

Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.3

14レビューによる評価
更新日 February 8, 2022
REFUND POLICY
100% 保証金

Please remember that you must meet all the additional covid entry requirements, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in 非常に高い需要 right now which is why we advise making your 予約リクエスト sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre

Hotel Refund Policy

Non-Refunable

部屋

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
One-Bedroom 35
฿13,200 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿8,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿9,150 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿4,900 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • 電子レンジ
  • スイミングプール
  • 洗濯機
  • 作業スペース
最大 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
One-Bedroom Plus 58
฿15,700 - 5 Day Test & Go
฿10,950 - 4 Day Test & Go
฿10,150 - 2 Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 1st Day Test & Go
฿5,400 - 5th Day Test & Go
特徴

  • バルコニー
  • コーヒーメーカー
  • フィットネスを許可
  • インターネット-Wifi
  • キッチン
  • リビングルーム
  • 電子レンジ
  • スイミングプール
  • 洗濯機
  • 作業スペース

Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre is a modern hotel, located only a moment’s walk from the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre. The hotel is on the fringe of Benjakitti Park, which has a lake and a forest park, and is a peaceful place to walk, jog or cycle. An elevated walkway leads from Benjakitti Park to Lumpini Park. MedPark Hospital, one of the city’s leading private medical facilities, is within walking distance. Just 50 metres from the hotel entrance is an MRT Queen Sirikit National Convention Center station (Exit 4). One station further on is Sukhumvit Road, and a BTS Skytrain connection, providing easy access to Bangkok’s prime shopping malls, business districts, heritage sites, nightlife and entertainment.

アメニティ/機能

  • 55in flat-screen HDTV
  • Free high-speed Wi-Fi
  • Kitchenette
  • Desk
  • Washer
  • Safe
  • Hair dryer
  • Iron / Ironing board
  • Bathrobes
  • Rain shower
  • Washlet
  • Bottled water
  • Split-Type Air conditioning
スコア
住所/地図

388 Soi Rim Khlong Phai Singto, Rama 4 Road, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

