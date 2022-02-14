BANGKOK TEST & GO

The Quarter Silom by UHG - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.1
оценка с
1064
Обновление February 14, 2022
The Quarter Silom by UHG - Image 0
The Quarter Silom by UHG - Image 1
The Quarter Silom by UHG - Image 2
The Quarter Silom by UHG - Image 3
The Quarter Silom by UHG - Image 4
The Quarter Silom by UHG - Image 5
+20 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в The Quarter Silom by UHG , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ The Quarter Silom by UHG
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

12 Suriyawong Soi Silom 6 (Soi Tarntawan), Suriyawong Subdistrict, Bang Rak, Bangkok, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
рейтинг с
18 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
рейтинг с
4241 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Sathorn Vista, Bangkok - Marriott Executive Apartments
8.7
рейтинг с
694 отзывы
Из ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
рейтинг с
6947 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Sindhorn Midtown
9.3
рейтинг с
307 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
рейтинг с
2226 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok
9.4
рейтинг с
58 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Centre Point Hotel Chidlom
8.4
рейтинг с
4289 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU