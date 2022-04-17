BANGKOK TEST & GO

Novotel Bangkok Silom Road - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
7.9
оценка с
1863
Обновление April 17, 2022
Novotel Bangkok Silom Road - Image 0
Novotel Bangkok Silom Road - Image 1
Novotel Bangkok Silom Road - Image 2
Novotel Bangkok Silom Road - Image 3
Novotel Bangkok Silom Road - Image 4
Novotel Bangkok Silom Road - Image 5
+53 фотографии

Помните, что вы должны соответствовать всем дополнительные требования для входа в covid , в том числе подать заявку на Таиландский проездной для въезда в Таиланд.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Near two BTS SkyTrain stations as well as Sathorn Pier, this downtown 4-star hotel stands in Bangkok’s prime commercial district amid major office buildings, myriad restaurants, and lively local markets. Novotel Bangkok Silom Road offers a convenient location along with modern accommodation and excellent service. The Jewelry Trade Centre and Bangkok Fashion Outlet are within easy walking distance, while Patpong Night Market/entertainment hub as well as Chinatown along Charoen Krung Road can be reached in a few minutes’ walk or via short taxi ride. Guests likewise can easily walk from the hotel to Taksin and Surasak BTS SkyTrain stations for quick access to top shopping centers in Siam and Sukhumvit as well as to many local attractions. The hotel’s location near Sathorn Pier also allows for convenient boat transport to the Grand Palace and temples along the Chao Phraya riverside as well as to the Asiatique open-air mall. Novotel Bangkok Silom Road offers 216 contemporary rooms and suites featuring comfortable furnishings, plush bedding, and stylish décor. Hotel facilities and amenities include fitness with sauna rooms, an outdoor swimming pool, and free Wi-Fi.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Novotel Bangkok Silom Road , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Novotel Bangkok Silom Road
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

320 Silom Road, Bangrak, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

Отели-партнеры

Holiday Inn Express Bangkok Sathorn
8.6
рейтинг с
2090 отзывы
Из ฿-1
JC Kevin Sathorn Bangkok Hotel
8.4
рейтинг с
6947 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Montien Hotel Surawong Bangkok
8.7
рейтинг с
18 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Marriott Sathorn Vista Bangkok
8.7
рейтинг с
694 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Crowne Plaza Bangkok Lumpini Park
8.7
рейтинг с
1458 отзывы
Из ฿-1
True Siam Phayathai Hotel
8.1
рейтинг с
2458 отзывы
Из ฿-1
True Siam Rangnam Hotel
8.3
рейтинг с
1085 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Royal View Resort
8.3
рейтинг с
6272 отзывы
Из ฿-1

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Tower Club at Lebua Hotel
8.8
рейтинг с
2226 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Oakwood Hotel & Residence Bangkok
9.3
рейтинг с
19 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Peninsula Bangkok
9.1
рейтинг с
1763 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Grand Tower Inn Sathon
8.2
рейтинг с
778 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Chatrium Hotel Riverside Bangkok
8.8
рейтинг с
12884 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Urbana Sathorn Bangkok
7.8
рейтинг с
4241 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Shanghai Mansion Bangkok
8.5
рейтинг с
3583 отзывы
Из ฿-1
W22 by Burasari
8.7
рейтинг с
601 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU