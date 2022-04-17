BANGKOK TEST & GO

Novotel Bangkok Silom Road - Bangkok Test & Go Hotel

Bangkok
7.9
คะแนนจาก
1863
อัปเดตเมื่อ April 17, 2022
Novotel Bangkok Silom Road - Image 0
Novotel Bangkok Silom Road - Image 1
Novotel Bangkok Silom Road - Image 2
Novotel Bangkok Silom Road - Image 3
Novotel Bangkok Silom Road - Image 4
Novotel Bangkok Silom Road - Image 5
Near two BTS SkyTrain stations as well as Sathorn Pier, this downtown 4-star hotel stands in Bangkok’s prime commercial district amid major office buildings, myriad restaurants, and lively local markets. Novotel Bangkok Silom Road offers a convenient location along with modern accommodation and excellent service. The Jewelry Trade Centre and Bangkok Fashion Outlet are within easy walking distance, while Patpong Night Market/entertainment hub as well as Chinatown along Charoen Krung Road can be reached in a few minutes’ walk or via short taxi ride. Guests likewise can easily walk from the hotel to Taksin and Surasak BTS SkyTrain stations for quick access to top shopping centers in Siam and Sukhumvit as well as to many local attractions. The hotel’s location near Sathorn Pier also allows for convenient boat transport to the Grand Palace and temples along the Chao Phraya riverside as well as to the Asiatique open-air mall. Novotel Bangkok Silom Road offers 216 contemporary rooms and suites featuring comfortable furnishings, plush bedding, and stylish décor. Hotel facilities and amenities include fitness with sauna rooms, an outdoor swimming pool, and free Wi-Fi.

ที่อยู่ / แผนที่

320 Silom Road, Bangrak, Silom, Bangkok, Thailand, 10500

