BANGKOK TEST & GO

Kokotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.2
оценка с
520
Обновление February 8, 2022
Kokotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 - Image 0
Kokotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 - Image 1
Kokotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 - Image 2
Kokotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 - Image 3
Kokotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 - Image 4
Kokotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 - Image 5
+21 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in the Sukhumvit area, Kokotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 is the perfect place to experience Bangkok and its surroundings. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Kokotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour check-in, 100% non-smoking. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Kokotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Bangkok.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Kokotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Kokotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 50
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

11 Soi Sukhumvit 50, Pharakanon, klongtoei, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
рейтинг с
1250 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
рейтинг с
130 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
рейтинг с
14 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
рейтинг с
668 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
рейтинг с
5421 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
рейтинг с
14 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
рейтинг с
4142 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
рейтинг с
211 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU