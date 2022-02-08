Kokotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 追加のcovidエントリー要件, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

Situated in the Sukhumvit area, Kokotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 is the perfect place to experience Bangkok and its surroundings. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Kokotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour check-in, 100% non-smoking. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Kokotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Bangkok.