BANGKOK TEST & GO

Kokotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.2
waardering met
520 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Kokotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 - Image 0
Kokotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 - Image 1
Kokotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 - Image 2
Kokotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 - Image 3
Kokotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 - Image 4
Kokotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 - Image 5
+21 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in the Sukhumvit area, Kokotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 is the perfect place to experience Bangkok and its surroundings. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Kokotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour check-in, 100% non-smoking. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Kokotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Bangkok.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Kokotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Kokotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 50
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

11 Soi Sukhumvit 50, Pharakanon, klongtoei, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
waardering met
1250 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
waardering met
130 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
waardering met
14 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
waardering met
668 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
waardering met
5421 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
waardering met
14 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
waardering met
4142 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
waardering met
211 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU