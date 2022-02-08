BANGKOK TEST & GO

Kokotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
9.2
Bewertung mit
520 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Kokotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 - Image 0
Kokotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 - Image 1
Kokotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 - Image 2
Kokotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 - Image 3
Kokotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 - Image 4
Kokotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 - Image 5
+21 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Situated in the Sukhumvit area, Kokotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 is the perfect place to experience Bangkok and its surroundings. From here, guests can make the most of all that the lively city has to offer. With its convenient location, the property offers easy access to the city's must-see destinations. Offering guests superior services and a broad range of amenities, Kokotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 is committed to ensuring that your stay is as comfortable as possible. While lodging at this wonderful property, guests can enjoy 24-hour check-in, 100% non-smoking. All guest accommodations feature thoughtful amenities to ensure an unparalleled sense of comfort. The property's host of recreational offerings ensures you have plenty to do during your stay. Kokotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 is an ideal place of stay for travelers seeking charm, comfort, and convenience in Bangkok.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Kokotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 50 , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Kokotel Bangkok Sukhumvit 50
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

11 Soi Sukhumvit 50, Pharakanon, klongtoei, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Beat Hotel Bangkok
8.2
Bewertung mit
1250 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Qiss Residence by Bliston
8.6
Bewertung mit
130 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
Bewertung mit
14 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
Bewertung mit
668 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
Bewertung mit
5421 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
Bewertung mit
14 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
Bewertung mit
4142 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Grand Lord Boutique Hotel
7.4
Bewertung mit
211 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU