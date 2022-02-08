BANGKOK TEST & GO

Four Wings Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.6
оценка с
1634
Обновление February 8, 2022
Four Wings Hotel - Image 0
Four Wings Hotel - Image 1
Four Wings Hotel - Image 2
Four Wings Hotel - Image 3
Four Wings Hotel - Image 4
Four Wings Hotel - Image 5
+6 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Four Wings Hotel is famous for its friendly staff and first class facilities. This 312-room property is centrally situated in the business district of Sukhumvit. All rooms are fitted with a full range of amenities and designed with comfort in mind. Hotel facilities include Japanese and Chinese restaurants, a cocktail lounge, gymnasium, sauna, pool, squash court, aerobics studio, and banquet halls. Enjoy Thai, Swedish, or slimming massages from the expert hands of in-house masseurs. The Emporium Shopping Complex close by is a favorite with tourists and locals alike. Getting around will be a breeze thanks to the well-connected BTS skytrain just a few minutes away. A quiet and comfortable location that is still within reach of the main road will have guests continuously coming back to Four Wings Hotel.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Four Wings Hotel , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Four Wings Hotel
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

40 Sukhumvit Road 26, Klongtoey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
рейтинг с
5421 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
рейтинг с
4142 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
рейтинг с
14 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
рейтинг с
668 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
рейтинг с
6776 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
рейтинг с
669 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
рейтинг с
14 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
рейтинг с
11540 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU