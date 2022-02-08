BANGKOK TEST & GO

Four Wings Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.6
Bewertung mit
1634 Bewertungen
Aktualisiert am February 8, 2022
Four Wings Hotel - Image 0
Four Wings Hotel - Image 1
Four Wings Hotel - Image 2
Four Wings Hotel - Image 3
Four Wings Hotel - Image 4
Four Wings Hotel - Image 5
+6 Fotos

Please remember that you must meet all the zusätzliche Covid-Zugangsvoraussetzungen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your Buchungsanfragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Räume

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Four Wings Hotel is famous for its friendly staff and first class facilities. This 312-room property is centrally situated in the business district of Sukhumvit. All rooms are fitted with a full range of amenities and designed with comfort in mind. Hotel facilities include Japanese and Chinese restaurants, a cocktail lounge, gymnasium, sauna, pool, squash court, aerobics studio, and banquet halls. Enjoy Thai, Swedish, or slimming massages from the expert hands of in-house masseurs. The Emporium Shopping Complex close by is a favorite with tourists and locals alike. Getting around will be a breeze thanks to the well-connected BTS skytrain just a few minutes away. A quiet and comfortable location that is still within reach of the main road will have guests continuously coming back to Four Wings Hotel.

ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS ANZEIGEN
Durchsuchen Sie alle 190+ SANDBOX-Hotels
Ergebnis
0.0/5
Nicht bewertet
Beyogen auf 0 Bewertungen
Bewertung
Ausgezeichnet
0
Sehr gut
0
Durchschnittlich
0
Arm
0
Schrecklich
0
Wenn Sie ein Gast bei Four Wings Hotel , würden sich das Hotel und unsere Zuschauer sehr freuen, wenn Sie eine ausführliche Bewertung abgeben würden.
ÜBERPRÜFUNG FÜR Four Wings Hotel
SIEHE ALLE BEWERTUNGEN

Adresse / Karte

40 Sukhumvit Road 26, Klongtoey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand

Beliebte Filter

In der Nähe Test & Go Hotels

Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
Bewertung mit
5421 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
Bewertung mit
4142 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
Bewertung mit
14 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
Bewertung mit
668 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
Bewertung mit
6776 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
Bewertung mit
669 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
Bewertung mit
14 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
Bewertung mit
11540 Bewertungen
Von ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU