Four Wings Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

The Four Wings Hotel is famous for its friendly staff and first class facilities. This 312-room property is centrally situated in the business district of Sukhumvit. All rooms are fitted with a full range of amenities and designed with comfort in mind. Hotel facilities include Japanese and Chinese restaurants, a cocktail lounge, gymnasium, sauna, pool, squash court, aerobics studio, and banquet halls. Enjoy Thai, Swedish, or slimming massages from the expert hands of in-house masseurs. The Emporium Shopping Complex close by is a favorite with tourists and locals alike. Getting around will be a breeze thanks to the well-connected BTS skytrain just a few minutes away. A quiet and comfortable location that is still within reach of the main road will have guests continuously coming back to Four Wings Hotel.