BANGKOK TEST & GO

Four Wings Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.6
通过
1634条评论进行评分
更新于 February 8, 2022
Four Wings Hotel - Image 0
Four Wings Hotel - Image 1
Four Wings Hotel - Image 2
Four Wings Hotel - Image 3
Four Wings Hotel - Image 4
Four Wings Hotel - Image 5
+6 相片

Please remember that you must meet all the 额外的covid入学要求, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 预订要求 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

房间数

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Four Wings Hotel is famous for its friendly staff and first class facilities. This 312-room property is centrally situated in the business district of Sukhumvit. All rooms are fitted with a full range of amenities and designed with comfort in mind. Hotel facilities include Japanese and Chinese restaurants, a cocktail lounge, gymnasium, sauna, pool, squash court, aerobics studio, and banquet halls. Enjoy Thai, Swedish, or slimming massages from the expert hands of in-house masseurs. The Emporium Shopping Complex close by is a favorite with tourists and locals alike. Getting around will be a breeze thanks to the well-connected BTS skytrain just a few minutes away. A quiet and comfortable location that is still within reach of the main road will have guests continuously coming back to Four Wings Hotel.

显示所有沙盒酒店
搜索所有 190 多家 SANDBOX 酒店
分数
0.0/5
未分级
基于 0 评论
评分
优秀的
0
非常好
0
平均数
0
较差的
0
糟糕的
0
如果您是Four Wings Hotel的客人，那么如果您留下详细的评论，那么酒店以及我们的观众将非常感激。
留下评论 Four Wings Hotel
查看所有评论

地址/地图

40 Sukhumvit Road 26, Klongtoey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand

热门过滤器

附近的Test & Go酒店

Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5

5421 评论
฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1

4142 评论
฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8

668 评论
฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8

14 评论
฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4

11540 评论
฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU