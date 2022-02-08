BANGKOK TEST & GO

Four Wings Hotel - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
7.6
waardering met
1634 reviews
Bijgewerkt op February 8, 2022
Four Wings Hotel - Image 0
Four Wings Hotel - Image 1
Four Wings Hotel - Image 2
Four Wings Hotel - Image 3
Four Wings Hotel - Image 4
Four Wings Hotel - Image 5
+6 foto's

Please remember that you must meet all the aanvullende covid-toelatingseisen, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your boekingsaanvragen sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Kamers

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The Four Wings Hotel is famous for its friendly staff and first class facilities. This 312-room property is centrally situated in the business district of Sukhumvit. All rooms are fitted with a full range of amenities and designed with comfort in mind. Hotel facilities include Japanese and Chinese restaurants, a cocktail lounge, gymnasium, sauna, pool, squash court, aerobics studio, and banquet halls. Enjoy Thai, Swedish, or slimming massages from the expert hands of in-house masseurs. The Emporium Shopping Complex close by is a favorite with tourists and locals alike. Getting around will be a breeze thanks to the well-connected BTS skytrain just a few minutes away. A quiet and comfortable location that is still within reach of the main road will have guests continuously coming back to Four Wings Hotel.

TOON ALLE SANDBOX-HOTELS
Doorzoek alle 190+ SANDBOX-hotels
Score
0.0/5
onbeoordeeld
Gebaseerd op 0 beoordelingen
Beoordeling
Uitstekend
0
Zeer goed
0
Gemiddelde
0
Arm
0
Vreselijk
0
Als u te gast was bij Four Wings Hotel , dan zouden het hotel en onze kijkers het zeer op prijs stellen als u een gedetailleerde recensie achterlaat.
LAAT REVIEW ACHTER VOOR Four Wings Hotel
ZIE ALLE REVIEWS

Adres / kaart

40 Sukhumvit Road 26, Klongtoey, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand

Populaire filters

Hotels in de buurt van Test & Go

Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
waardering met
5421 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
waardering met
4142 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
waardering met
14 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
waardering met
668 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
waardering met
6776 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
waardering met
669 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Wyndham Garden Bangkok Sukhumvit 42
7.8
waardering met
14 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
waardering met
11540 beoordelingen
Van ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU