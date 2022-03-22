SAMUI (SHA+) TEST & GO

Бунгало "Пузырь" - Samui (SHA+) Sandbox Hotel

Samui (SHA+)
9.2
оценка с
3
Обновление March 22, 2022

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel is not a Direct Payment Partner yet, and we cannot gaurentee the following things
  • We cannot guarantee secure payment for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee secure document handling for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast response for this hotel.
  • We cannot guarantee a fast confirmation letter for this hotel.

You will be directly connected to this hotel via email, and they will collect your documents, and request payment.

We only offer Instant Confirmation Letters, and guarantees for our INSTANT CONFIRMATION hotels listed HERE.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Бунгало "Пузырь" , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Бунгало "Пузырь"
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

43/1,M.3 Koh Tao, Surat Thani, Chalok Baan Kao, Koh Tao, Thailand, 84360

Популярные фильтры

