CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Away Chiang Mai Thapae Resort - A Vegan Retreat - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9
оценка с
706
Обновление February 9, 2022
Away Chiang Mai Thapae Resort - A Vegan Retreat - Image 0
Away Chiang Mai Thapae Resort - A Vegan Retreat - Image 1
Away Chiang Mai Thapae Resort - A Vegan Retreat - Image 2
Away Chiang Mai Thapae Resort - A Vegan Retreat - Image 3
Away Chiang Mai Thapae Resort - A Vegan Retreat - Image 4
Away Chiang Mai Thapae Resort - A Vegan Retreat - Image 5
+30 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the Heart of Chiang Mai, the alluring Away Chiang Mai Thapae Resort - A Vegan Retreat (SHA Plus+) is an ideal spot from which to discover Chiang Mai. The city center charm is only a short stroll away, while various temples and cultural points of interests are within easy walking distance. The airport and the world famous night bazaar can be reached within 15 minutes.

This boutique property boasts 39 guestrooms, surrounded by ponds and gardens. Shaped from a classic colonial style of the early 1900s, it offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate guests. A holistic approach to health and wellness is also employed at the property through organic, vegetarian meals, and detox cleanse bar at Moreganic Restaurant.

Graceful and modern rooms with plush linens, private balcony, and wireless internet will keep guests relaxed and connected throughout the property. With superior facilities and services, and the ideal location to match, Away Chiang Mai Thapae Resort - A Vegan Retreat (SHA Plus+) will undoubtedly be your perfect getaway.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Away Chiang Mai Thapae Resort - A Vegan Retreat , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Away Chiang Mai Thapae Resort - A Vegan Retreat
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

9 Soi 1 Kotchasarn Road, Chang Klan, Amphoe Mueang Chaing Mai, Chiang Mai,Thailand, Tha Phae, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
рейтинг с
371 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
рейтинг с
735 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
рейтинг с
7 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
рейтинг с
15 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
рейтинг с
62 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
рейтинг с
1184 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU