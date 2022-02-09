CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Away Chiang Mai Thapae Resort - A Vegan Retreat - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9

706レビューによる評価
更新日 February 9, 2022
Nestled in the Heart of Chiang Mai, the alluring Away Chiang Mai Thapae Resort - A Vegan Retreat (SHA Plus+) is an ideal spot from which to discover Chiang Mai. The city center charm is only a short stroll away, while various temples and cultural points of interests are within easy walking distance. The airport and the world famous night bazaar can be reached within 15 minutes.

This boutique property boasts 39 guestrooms, surrounded by ponds and gardens. Shaped from a classic colonial style of the early 1900s, it offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate guests. A holistic approach to health and wellness is also employed at the property through organic, vegetarian meals, and detox cleanse bar at Moreganic Restaurant.

Graceful and modern rooms with plush linens, private balcony, and wireless internet will keep guests relaxed and connected throughout the property. With superior facilities and services, and the ideal location to match, Away Chiang Mai Thapae Resort - A Vegan Retreat (SHA Plus+) will undoubtedly be your perfect getaway.

スコア
0.0/5
未評価
に基づく 0 レビュー
評価
優れた
0
とても良い
0
平均
0
貧しい
0
ひどい
0
Away Chiang Mai Thapae Resort - A Vegan Retreatゲストだった場合、ホテルと私たちの視聴者は、詳細なレビューを残していただければ幸いです。
レビューを残す Away Chiang Mai Thapae Resort - A Vegan Retreat
すべてのレビューを見る

住所/地図

9 Soi 1 Kotchasarn Road, Chang Klan, Amphoe Mueang Chaing Mai, Chiang Mai,Thailand, Tha Phae, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

