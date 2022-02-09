CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Away Chiang Mai Thapae Resort - A Vegan Retreat - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9

706 리뷰로 평가
업데이트 날짜 February 9, 2022
Away Chiang Mai Thapae Resort - A Vegan Retreat - Image 0
Away Chiang Mai Thapae Resort - A Vegan Retreat - Image 1
Away Chiang Mai Thapae Resort - A Vegan Retreat - Image 2
Away Chiang Mai Thapae Resort - A Vegan Retreat - Image 3
Away Chiang Mai Thapae Resort - A Vegan Retreat - Image 4
Away Chiang Mai Thapae Resort - A Vegan Retreat - Image 5
+30 사진

Please remember that you must meet all the 추가 covid 입국 요건, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your 예약 요청 sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

객실

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the Heart of Chiang Mai, the alluring Away Chiang Mai Thapae Resort - A Vegan Retreat (SHA Plus+) is an ideal spot from which to discover Chiang Mai. The city center charm is only a short stroll away, while various temples and cultural points of interests are within easy walking distance. The airport and the world famous night bazaar can be reached within 15 minutes.

This boutique property boasts 39 guestrooms, surrounded by ponds and gardens. Shaped from a classic colonial style of the early 1900s, it offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate guests. A holistic approach to health and wellness is also employed at the property through organic, vegetarian meals, and detox cleanse bar at Moreganic Restaurant.

Graceful and modern rooms with plush linens, private balcony, and wireless internet will keep guests relaxed and connected throughout the property. With superior facilities and services, and the ideal location to match, Away Chiang Mai Thapae Resort - A Vegan Retreat (SHA Plus+) will undoubtedly be your perfect getaway.

모든 샌드 박스 호텔보기
190 개 이상의 SANDBOX 호텔 검색
점수
0.0/5
등급 없음
기반 0 리뷰
평가
우수한
0
아주 좋아
0
평균
0
가난한
0
무서운
0
Away Chiang Mai Thapae Resort - A Vegan Retreat 의 게스트라면 호텔과 저희 시청자 분들께서 자세한 리뷰를 남겨 주시면 대단히 감사하겠습니다.
리뷰를 남겨주세요 Away Chiang Mai Thapae Resort - A Vegan Retreat
모든 리뷰보기

주소 /지도

9 Soi 1 Kotchasarn Road, Chang Klan, Amphoe Mueang Chaing Mai, Chiang Mai,Thailand, Tha Phae, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

인기 필터

주변 Test & Go 호텔

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
평가
371 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
평가
735 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
평가
7 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
평가
15 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
평가
62 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
평가
1184 리뷰
에서 ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU