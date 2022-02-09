CHIANG MAI TEST & GO

Away Chiang Mai Thapae Resort - A Vegan Retreat - Chiang Mai Sandbox Hotel

Chiang Mai
9
note avec
706 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
Away Chiang Mai Thapae Resort - A Vegan Retreat - Image 0
Away Chiang Mai Thapae Resort - A Vegan Retreat - Image 1
Away Chiang Mai Thapae Resort - A Vegan Retreat - Image 2
Away Chiang Mai Thapae Resort - A Vegan Retreat - Image 3
Away Chiang Mai Thapae Resort - A Vegan Retreat - Image 4
Away Chiang Mai Thapae Resort - A Vegan Retreat - Image 5
+30 Photos

Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Nestled in the Heart of Chiang Mai, the alluring Away Chiang Mai Thapae Resort - A Vegan Retreat (SHA Plus+) is an ideal spot from which to discover Chiang Mai. The city center charm is only a short stroll away, while various temples and cultural points of interests are within easy walking distance. The airport and the world famous night bazaar can be reached within 15 minutes.

This boutique property boasts 39 guestrooms, surrounded by ponds and gardens. Shaped from a classic colonial style of the early 1900s, it offers impeccable service and all the essential amenities to invigorate guests. A holistic approach to health and wellness is also employed at the property through organic, vegetarian meals, and detox cleanse bar at Moreganic Restaurant.

Graceful and modern rooms with plush linens, private balcony, and wireless internet will keep guests relaxed and connected throughout the property. With superior facilities and services, and the ideal location to match, Away Chiang Mai Thapae Resort - A Vegan Retreat (SHA Plus+) will undoubtedly be your perfect getaway.

AFFICHER TOUS LES HTELS SANDBOX
Recherchez parmi les 190+ hôtels SANDBOX
But
0.0/5
Non classé
Basé sur 0 Commentaires
Notation
Excellent
0
Très bien
0
Moyenne
0
Pauvres
0
Terrible
0
Si vous étiez un client de Away Chiang Mai Thapae Resort - A Vegan Retreat , alors l'hôtel et nos téléspectateurs apprécieraient grandement que vous laissiez un avis détaillé.
LAISSER UN EXAMEN POUR Away Chiang Mai Thapae Resort - A Vegan Retreat
VOIR TOUS LES AVIS

Adresse / Carte

9 Soi 1 Kotchasarn Road, Chang Klan, Amphoe Mueang Chaing Mai, Chiang Mai,Thailand, Tha Phae, Chiang Mai, Thailand, 50100

Filtres populaires

Hôtels Test & Go proximité

The Signature Hotel @ Thapae (SHA Extra Plus)
8.7
note avec
371 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Walking Street Residence
8.1
note avec
735 Commentaires
De ฿-1
The Rise Suites
9.5
note avec
7 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Huen Jao Ban Hotel
7.9
note avec
15 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Merchant Villa (SHA Extra Plus)
9.2
note avec
62 Commentaires
De ฿-1
Veranda High Resort Chiang Mai - MGallery
8.5
note avec
1184 Commentaires
De ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU