BANGKOK TEST & GO

Adelphi Grande Sukhumvit - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2
оценка с
1954
Обновление February 9, 2022
Adelphi Grande Sukhumvit - Image 0
Adelphi Grande Sukhumvit - Image 1
Adelphi Grande Sukhumvit - Image 2
Adelphi Grande Sukhumvit - Image 3
Adelphi Grande Sukhumvit - Image 4
Adelphi Grande Sukhumvit - Image 5
+31 фотографии

Please remember that you must meet all the дополнительные требования для входа в covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your запросы на бронирование sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The serviced apartments of Adelphi Grande Sukhumvit provide a comfortable alternative to cramped hotel rooms. The property is within walking distance to the Phrom Phong skytrain station and the upscale Emporium shopping mall. The skytrain makes it easy to access all the main city areas from the Silom night market to the Sathorn business district to endless shopping opportunities at Siam. All rooms include a kitchenette, laundry facilities, LCD TV, and internet access. The cafe on-site is open only for breakfast, but guests are surrounded by numerous restaurants and the food court at Emporium. Facilities available for guest use include a fitness center and swimming pool. The location and excellent facilities of Adelphi Grande Sukhumvit are sure to make your stay a good one.

ПОКАЗАТЬ ВСЕ ОТЕЛИ SANDBOX
Искать среди всех 190+ отелей SANDBOX
Счет
0.0/5
Без рейтинга
На основе 0 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
0
Очень хороший
0
В среднем
0
Бедные
0
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Adelphi Grande Sukhumvit , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
ОСТАВИТЬ ОТЗЫВ ДЛЯ Adelphi Grande Sukhumvit
СМОТРЕТЬ ВСЕ ОТЗЫВЫ

Адрес / Карта

16 Sukhumvit Soi 41, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

Популярные фильтры

Ближайшие отели Test & Go

Emporium Suites by Chatrium
8.5
рейтинг с
5421 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Golden Tulip Mandison Suites
8.1
рейтинг с
4142 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Hotel Verve
8.8
рейтинг с
668 отзывы
Из ฿-1
The Continent Hotel Bangkok by Compass Hospitality
8.2
рейтинг с
6776 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Somerset Maison Asoke Bangkok (SHA Certified)
9.1
рейтинг с
669 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Wyndham Bangkok Queen Convention Centre
9.3
рейтинг с
14 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Dream Hotel Bangkok
8.4
рейтинг с
11540 отзывы
Из ฿-1
Adelphi Suites Bangkok
8.7
рейтинг с
3449 отзывы
Из ฿-1
 
TAT
AQ.in.th is an approved Online Travel Agent for Thailand.
TAT License 11/10602
IATA
ASQ Thailand
Certificate of Entry (COE)
Thailand Covid Insurance
Thailand Entry Requirements
Thailand Pass
Thailand Pass Rejected
Thailand Test & Go
Thailand Blue Zones
Thailand ESim
EN
TH
DE
NL
FR
KO
JA
ZH-CN
RU