BANGKOK TEST & GO

Adelphi Grande Sukhumvit - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

Bangkok
8.2
note avec
1954 avis
Mis à jour le February 9, 2022
Please remember that you must meet all the exigences supplémentaires d'entrée covid, and this includes applying for a Thailand Pass to enter Thailand as well.

This hotel in high demand right now which is why we advise making your demandes de réservation sooner rather than later to ensure you can get the room/package you desire.

Pièces

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

The serviced apartments of Adelphi Grande Sukhumvit provide a comfortable alternative to cramped hotel rooms. The property is within walking distance to the Phrom Phong skytrain station and the upscale Emporium shopping mall. The skytrain makes it easy to access all the main city areas from the Silom night market to the Sathorn business district to endless shopping opportunities at Siam. All rooms include a kitchenette, laundry facilities, LCD TV, and internet access. The cafe on-site is open only for breakfast, but guests are surrounded by numerous restaurants and the food court at Emporium. Facilities available for guest use include a fitness center and swimming pool. The location and excellent facilities of Adelphi Grande Sukhumvit are sure to make your stay a good one.

Adresse / Carte

16 Sukhumvit Soi 41, Sukhumvit, Bangkok, Thailand, 10110

