Adelphi Grande Sukhumvit - Bangkok Sandbox Hotel

The serviced apartments of Adelphi Grande Sukhumvit provide a comfortable alternative to cramped hotel rooms. The property is within walking distance to the Phrom Phong skytrain station and the upscale Emporium shopping mall. The skytrain makes it easy to access all the main city areas from the Silom night market to the Sathorn business district to endless shopping opportunities at Siam. All rooms include a kitchenette, laundry facilities, LCD TV, and internet access. The cafe on-site is open only for breakfast, but guests are surrounded by numerous restaurants and the food court at Emporium. Facilities available for guest use include a fitness center and swimming pool. The location and excellent facilities of Adelphi Grande Sukhumvit are sure to make your stay a good one.

