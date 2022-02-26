PATTAYA TEST & GO

Саншайн Гарден Резорт - AQ / ASQ

Pattaya / Chonburi
7.4
оценка с
346
Обновление February 28, 2022
Sunshine Garden Resort - Image 0
Sunshine Garden Resort - Image 1
Sunshine Garden Resort - Image 2
Sunshine Garden Resort - Image 3
Sunshine Garden Resort - Image 4
Sunshine Garden Resort - Image 5
Всего AQ гостиничных номеров 66 Спальни
Партнерская больница Vibharam Hospital, Laemchabang

Номера

All of the following packages include the required tests, and transport.

Максимум 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Улучшенный номер с видом на улицу 30
฿26,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿12,750 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
Функции

  • ฿ 5,000 Депозит
  • Покупка 7-Eleven
  • Балкон
  • Балкон (полный доступ)
  • Ванна
  • Смежный номер
  • Кабель HDMI
  • Международные каналы
  • Интернет - Wi-Fi
  • СВЧ
  • Пары, не состоящие в браке
  • Малый депозит
  • Имеются номера для курящих
  • Вегетарианские блюда
  • Рабочая среда
  • Коврик для йоги
Максимум 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Улучшенный номер с видом на бассейн 30
฿27,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿13,450 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,500 - 1 Day Test & Go
Функции

Максимум 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Студия 54
฿31,500 - 10 Day AQ
฿15,850 - 7 Day AQ
฿4,900 - 1 Day Test & Go
Функции

Максимум 2 Adults, 2 Children, 2 Infants
Джакузи Делюкс 54
฿26,000 - 10 Day AQ
฿19,450 - 7 Day AQ
฿5,400 - 1 Day Test & Go
Функции

Курортный отель Sunshine Garden предлагает тихие номера в окружении тропической зелени, всего в 5 минутах езды от центра Паттайи. В отеле есть открытый бассейн, бесплатная парковка и производится обслуживание номеров.

Из кондиционированных номеров курортного отеля Sunshine Garden открывается вид на бассейн или сад. В каждом номере есть кабельное телевидение, мини-бар и балкон или терраса.

Курорт находится в 800 ярдах от Терминала 21 Паттайи и менее чем в 1,9 км от торгового центра Central Festival Pattaya Beach. Hard Rock Cafe Pattaya находится примерно в 1,5 км от курорта.

Гости могут воспользоваться камерой хранения багажа на круглосуточной стойке регистрации. В отеле также есть пункт обмена валюты и банкомат.

В ресторане Garden Terrace с непринужденной обстановкой подают аутентичные блюда тайской и интернациональной кухни. В баре у бассейна можно заказать освежающие коктейли и легкие закуски.

Удобства / Особенности

  • Дежурные профессиональные медсестры 24 часа в сутки в течение 15 дней.
  • Медицинский осмотр с выдачей медицинской справки о 15-дневном карантине.
  • Хирургические маски, 1 флакон спирта для рук, персональный цифровой термометр
  • Служба обнаружения COVID-19 с помощью мазков из горла и носоглотки на 2-й, 6-й и 12-й день карантина
  • Номера с собственным балконом
  • Имеется номер для некурящих
  • Полный пансион, включая завтрак, обед и ужин
  • Безлимитный Wi-Fi интернет
  • ЖК-телевизор с более чем 30 тайскими и международными кабельными каналами
  • Кофе, Чай и чайник,
  • 2 бутылки питьевой воды в день
  • Бесплатная стирка 2 предметов одежды в день и сбор стирки после 2-го СВАБА.
  • 10% скидка на услуги прачечной
  • One way Airport pick up
  • HDMI cord to connect TV with your laptop for online streaming movies
Счет
3.6/5
Очень хороший
На основе 27 отзывы
Рейтинг
Отлично
5
Очень хороший
13
В среднем
5
Бедные
4
Ужасный
0
Если бы вы были гостем в Саншайн Гарден Резорт , то отель и наши зрители были бы очень признательны, если бы вы оставили подробный отзыв.
🇬🇧david howells

Проверено на 26/02/2022
Прибыл 16/02/2022
3.9 Superior Room Street View
Положительные
  • quick no fuss test, room sleep, great buffet breakfast
Отрицательные
  • none really

it was ok, no fuss, friendly staff, because i was there for pcr test they left food outside door and ran away,, but they were very friendly, just didnt want to catch covid,, like us all

🇬🇧Denis

Проверено на 25/02/2022
Прибыл 24/02/2022
2.2 Superior Room Street View
Отрицательные
  • Overcharged for room service.
  • Kept waiting on checking out whilst reception stopped dealing with me to answer phone.
  • Lost PCR test certificate.

Checked in for day one. Bellboy told me about room service. I asked if included in test&go he said yes until 10pm. Ordered food. Again on phone when ordering I asked if included and was told yes. Food arrived quickly. Quite nice and hot. Upon checking out was charged for food. Day five. As the food was nice I thought I'd take the plunge and order again knowing I have to pay. Upon checking out was overcharged a small amount. But I didn't argue as the main issue was they lost my PCR test certificate. Whilst waiting reception guy then proceeded to answer phone and spend ten minutes talking to somebody about a booking the following day. I had a taxi waiting. More expense for me. After twenty minutes was asked for line contact so they could send it to me later. Several hours later no test certificate and they're not even reading my messages. I am not happy

🇩🇪Mike Franetzki

Проверено на 02/01/2022
Прибыл 17/12/2021
1.7 Superior Room Pool View
Отрицательные
  • 5 Stunden auf Abholung gewartet am Flughafen, und dann gibt es kein Essen im Hotel

Trotz bekannter Ankunftszeit am Flughafen , 5 Stunden gewartet auf das abholen und dann gab es kein Essen im Hotel..

🇬🇧Geoffrey deMoll

Проверено на 20/12/2021
Прибыл 04/12/2021
2.3 Superior Room Street View
Положительные
  • Nothing
Отрицательные
  • This one s supposed to about COVID but there airport taxi was trying to put me in mini bus with 4 strangers, because I refused he would not find taxi for me till I went to airport information and ask to call police. Then he got me taxi total time 2 hour. I reported it to hotel and never got back to me. I will make sure they lose there asq+ when I go home

This one s supposed to about COVID but there airport taxi was trying to put me in mini bus with 4 strangers, because I refused he would not find taxi for me till I went to airport information and ask to call police. Then he got me taxi total time 2 hour. I reported it to hotel and never got back to me. I will make sure they lose there asq+ when I go home

🇰🇼YOUSEF ALQALFAS

Проверено на 19/12/2021
Прибыл 03/12/2021
3.7 Superior Room Pool View
Положительные
  • All was okay
Отрицательные
  • Meal was bad in terms of quantity , Couldn't get extra food or buy/deliver altho They provided extra water

Meal was bad in terms of quantity , Couldn't get extra food or buy/deliver. They provided extra water.

🇩🇪Christoph Ludes

Проверено на 13/12/2021
Прибыл 27/11/2021
3.5 Studio Room
Положительные
  • WLAN war gut
  • Auf Anfrage bekam ich noch 2 zusätzliche Flaschen Wasser umsonst
  • Service war gut
Отрицательные
  • Das Essen am Abend war kalt

Von Abholung am Flughafen, bis zum PCR test im Hotel verlief alles super. Da wir erst am 15:30 ankamen, wurde uns das Ergebnis erst am nächsten Morgen um 7 Uhr bekannt gegeben. 1 Tag Test&Go im Studio Room kostet 5.125 baht. Im Preis war alles enthalten

🇸🇪Jan Gerdin

Проверено на 13/12/2021
Прибыл 26/11/2021
3.0 Superior Room Street View
Положительные
  • Fast PCR test
Отрицательные
  • Bad respons after I pay 1 day package.
  • Reception call me and woke me up at 05:00.
  • Spiderweb all over the chairs on the balcony.
  • No towels in my room.
  • No cutlery when food arrived

Bad respons after I pay 1 day package. 3 days after I got respons that they did not receive any money. After 1 week they say that my money was received 1 week ago.R

8 hours after PCR test, at 17:00 O'clock, I got result that I was negativ. But then reception woke me up at 05:00 in the morning to tell me the same again.

But wifi strong and nice vestibule at the entrance.

🇬🇧Paul Ashley knight

Проверено на 12/12/2021
Прибыл 23/11/2021
4.2 Superior Room Pool View
Положительные
  • Very well organized & good value for money
Отрицательные
  • Food was lukewarm at best

A very good hotel well organized good room good wifi & daily quick response time with results only negative point is the food but I did bring my own

🇸🇪Bo Christer Stengard

Проверено на 11/12/2021
Прибыл 23/11/2021
3.8 Superior Room Pool View
Положительные
  • Balcony, nice poolview
Отрицательные
  • Breakfast could be much better

Nice hotel but a little bit old. Good room on ground floor. Balcony and nice view over the garden and the pool. The breakfast could be much better !!!

🇮🇪John derek Hawkins

Проверено на 05/12/2021
Прибыл 18/11/2021
4.1 Superior Room Street View
Положительные
  • Helpfull staff
Отрицательные
  • Calling me on the phone at 5am to tell me my test was positive I did not wish to be woken at this time after a long flight

I had to wait for an hour and a half for my taxi at bkk airport to take me to the hotel which I then had to share with another guest I did not pay to share with another guest my booking was for me alone also what would happen if this guest had covid I thought this was a disgrace and for this I give the hotel service minus ➖ 10 if I was in the UK I would have demanded my money back and got it would advise against using this hotel because of the taxi the cold food and the 5am phone call to my room to tell me I was positive covid I needed 💤 sleep after a long flight

🇬🇧Ian joseph Nolan

Проверено на 04/12/2021
Прибыл 14/11/2021
4.8 Superior Room Street View
Положительные
  • quick check in and test /results
Отрицательные
  • none

great hotel transfer from the airport very good would recommend to any travellers food was good and enjoyable

🇹🇭Thanya Wongsatsai

Проверено на 25/11/2021
Прибыл 09/11/2021
1.7 Superior Room Street View
Отрицательные
  • To old and dirty.

Just can’t believe that this hotel in SHA standard. Call quite early 5 am for the Covid test results.

🇦🇹Anton Traunfellner

Проверено на 21/11/2021
Прибыл 05/11/2021
2.8 Superior Room Pool View
Положительные
  • Good pickup
  • nice balcony
  • good fridge
Отрицательные
  • only one meal

Very good the individual pick from the airport, testing was done very well and the room was OK. Friendly staff

🇩🇪Alexander Gampp

Проверено на 02/11/2021
Прибыл 29/10/2021
2.8 Superior Room Pool View
Положительные
  • IT was clean. Friendly people. Passable to walk around in the Hotel after 2nd Day.
Отрицательные
  • Not allowed to use the Swimmingpool. Not allowed to buy a beer per 1 Day. Alcohol absolut forbidden. The wifi mostly Not available.

7 days in a Quarantäne Hotel without a funktionale wifi is not ok. Not possible to watch a movie by pay tv. Mostly Not passable for a Video call. And so on...

🇧🇪erik evenepoel

Проверено на 31/10/2021
Прибыл 15/10/2021
3.5 Superior Room Street View
Положительные
  • Room view. Good bed. Airco good. Bathroom nice;
Отрицательные
  • Food could be a little better. Wifi not stable

The hotel was correct. Nice room with nice view. Quiet and a comfortabel bed. Airco was quiet and worked fine; The food was more then enough but could be al little bit more refined. Nice correct staff. The Wifi was not very stable.

🇨🇨Jesse only

Проверено на 17/10/2021
Прибыл 01/08/2021
3.1 Superior Room Street View
Положительные
  • Ok
Отрицательные
  • Ok

Ok ok ...............................................................................

....

🇫🇷Almas CHALABAEV

Проверено на 17/10/2021
Прибыл 11/09/2021
4.3 Superior Room Street View
Положительные
  • Clean, Comfortable, Balcony, 7 x 5 m room
Отрицательные
  • None

I spent 14 days of quarantine in this hotal. It was a right choice. The balcony was a must and it really helped to live quarantine with no stress. The personel was very helpful.

🇨🇦Matthew Thompson

Проверено на 12/10/2021
Прибыл 25/09/2021
4.5 Studio Room
Положительные
  • Excellent service
  • Very helpful staff
  • Great communication
  • Comfortable room
  • Lots of food
  • Some delicious food
Отрицательные
  • Some food wasn't that great, but the restaurant was happy to change the dish for us.

The size of the room, excellent price, and use of the porch to enjoy the outdoors made our quarantine time fly by. We enjoyed resting and relaxing for the whole 10 days.

🇫🇮Tuomo Olavi Haapea

Проверено на 09/10/2021
Прибыл 22/09/2021
3.9 Superior Room Pool View

Since the hotel only had ASQ guests, it would have been possible to get to the pool especially after two tests

🇸🇪Asa lindgren

Проверено на 28/08/2021
Прибыл 12/08/2021
4.3 Superior Room Street View
Положительные
  • Good room comfortable bed
  • Good fast service
  • Good nurse taking test very careful
  • Internet very good
Отрицательные
  • Only negative was the food but not a big problem for me you can order grab and 7/11

Very good stay i would recommend it. Nice and quiet room. Good bed and fast service. God nurse taking test

Адрес / Карта

240/3 Moo 5, North Pattaya Circle, Pattaya, 20150 Pattaya North, Thailand

 
