PHILIPPINES COVID INSURANCE

Updated on April 2nd, 2022

Travel insurance for Covid-19 treatment costs from reputed insurers, with a minimum coverage of USD35,000 for the duration of their stay in the Philippines

Fully vaccinated travelers are no longer be subject to facility-based quarantine upon arrival. Travelers must present proof of vaccination and negative RT-PCR results from a test taken within 48 hours or a negative laboratory-based antigen test taken within 24 hours of departure from their country of origin. Travelers also must self-monitor for symptoms for seven days after arrival, reporting to local government authorities if they begin to exhibit COVID-19 symptoms. The same requirements apply to fully vaccinated travelers with valid, existing visas.

All of the following policies meet the entry requirements for the Philippines