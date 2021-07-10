PHILIPPINES COVID INSURANCE

Travel insurance for Covid-19 treatment costs from reputed insurers, with a minimum coverage of USD35,000 for the duration of their stay in the Philippines
Fully vaccinated travelers are no longer be subject to facility-based quarantine upon arrival. Travelers must present proof of vaccination and negative RT-PCR results from a test taken within 48 hours or a negative laboratory-based antigen test taken within 24 hours of departure from their country of origin. Travelers also must self-monitor for symptoms for seven days after arrival, reporting to local government authorities if they begin to exhibit COVID-19 symptoms. The same requirements apply to fully vaccinated travelers with valid, existing visas.
All of the following policies meet the entry requirements for the Philippines
|Insurance Company Name
|Package Price
|Days Covered
|Coverage Amount
|WorldTrips
|฿1,312
|30 Days
|$50K USD
|SafetyWing
|฿1,432
|30 Days
|$100K USD
|ACS
|฿2,291
|30 Days
|$100K USD
Online approved within 48 hours (unless otherwise specified)
* The insurance package must cover the full stay of the visa you will be entering on.
Arriving (foreign nationals)eligible to enter PH without a visa, not covered by the Balikbayan privilege (under Republic Act No. 9174)
Fully Vaccinated
Unvaccinated, partially vaccinated, vaccination status cannot be verified
Yes, because they are all over 35,000 USD of coverage.
The policy must start on, or before the date of arrival. It should end on, or after the expiration date of the visa you will be entering on.
The insurance package must cover the full stay of the visa you will be entering on. However if you have a return flight which is before the end date of the visa you are entering on, then you may use this date as your insurance end date.
COVID-19 insurance is not required for Philippine citizens.